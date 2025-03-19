Every day, millions of people fly in and out of airports across the United States. It’s for this very reason that making sure traffic is being properly managed has never been more imperative. One wrong move could put countless lives in harm’s way.

Tragically, what should be happening is very different from what’s actually transpiring day in and day out. Many of the so-called experts in the air travel industry also continue to overlook serious matters of importance.

Speaking out about this matter is none other than conservative Rep. Thomas Massie. Recently, the GOP lawmaker drew attention to a major issue with air traffic oversight, one that could literally mean the difference between life and death.

This Outdated Management Could Get Americans Killed

Air traffic control infrastructure is long overdue for some serious changes. Massie shined a light on this during a congressional hearing, pointing out that the present system resembles an arcade game and does nothing to truly ensure the safety of air travel.

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Republicans also view this as a grave matter.

At the aforementioned hearing, these lawmakers pressed for a series of answers to address troubling matters. One of these matters deals with air traffic control centers still relying upon floppy disks as a means of uploading key findings to the Information Data System 4 (IDS-4) computers.

It gets worse, though. Not only is air traffic control infrastructure relying on outdated tools. The system is conducting operations in buildings that are at least 60 years old. Some are falling apart; for others, it’s just a matter of time before they begin showing serious signs of wear and tear.

Even the online communications system isn’t being maintained. An outage would thrust American air travel into real chaos. Yet, nothing is happening to modernize - or even just maintain - the current technology.

Suffice it to say, it’s not safe or feasible for officials to keep playing games with outdated procedures and tools for air traffic control.

Bringing in New Talent is Going to Get Harder

In real time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) depends on air traffic control infrastructure tools that are older than many young Americans.

This begs to question how the air traffic industry expects to attract young, bright talent to keep aviation travel safe. Even the best and brightest minds are going to be held back if they’re forced to work with poor online signals, outdated data collection tools, and buildings that are coming apart at the seams.

Unsurprisingly, the FAA is already beginning to see the chickens come home to roost.

To date, this agency is already dealing with notable staffing shortages. Presently available information shows the FAA is now lacking 3,000 controllers needed to meet its hiring goals.

Back in 2024, the FAA only managed to bring on six new controllers to work in the aviation system. The agency needs to do a lot better than that, yet none of their current steps are on track to bring in much-needed talent.

Airlines Are Already Sounding the Alarm

Congressional leaders like Rep. Thomas Massie aren’t the only ones drawing attention to significant problems with air traffic control infrastructure.

In March, Airlines for America, a trade organization representing our nation’s top air carriers, raised issues concerning the current system. By their own account, our country’s National Airspace System is quickly falling apart.

This doesn’t just endanger passengers who rely on safe flights nationwide. It also poses a problem for how US airlines operate compared to their counterparts across the world.

Among the carriers represented by Airlines for America are United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines. At the rate things are going, the future of air travel is grim unless this country makes serious updates and changes to air traffic control technology.

We the People Deserve Better

US taxpayer dollars are the bread and butter that keeps airlines up and running.

Every time an American purchases a flight ticket, we’re charged a U.S. Transportation Tax and U.S. Flight Segment Tax. This money is then sent directly to the Airport and Airway Trust Fund (AATF).

Without this fund, our country’s aviation system wouldn’t be able to remain up and running. This, alone, gives we the people the right to travel safely without having to worry about the quality of air travel control.

The FAA should also have all its ducks in a row - whether that means getting enough staff onboarded, doing away with floppy disks as data-uploading tools, or all of the above. Air traffic infrastructure and operations certainly shouldn’t be dependent upon poorly maintained, decades-old buildings that could collapse at any second.

It’s great that Rep. Thomas Massie is shining a light on these essential matters, but he shouldn’t be the only one. Every other lawmaker in Congress, put there to represent we the people, has a duty to join him in speaking out.

Today is a wonderful time to give your federal representatives a call. Make your voice heard and make sure they push for the modernization of US air traffic control technology.