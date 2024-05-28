Thomas Massie BASHES Joe Biden's ILLEGAL WEAPONIZATION of Government
Jack Smith is Biden's lackey
Massie argues that it is a complete fallacy to believe that the government can create any organization that does not suffer from political bias.
That is particularly true when corrupt Biden hires Jack Smith as his political lackey. This is America, not a banana republic, it would be nice if our legal system would start acting like it. We cannot allow the executive branch to go after political opponents like this.
