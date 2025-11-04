Democrats kicked off October 2025 with a government shutdown.

Without any regard for consequences, the radical left decided if Republicans wouldn’t vote for illegal aliens to get taxpayer funded healthcare, America should suffer.

What a MESS they’ve made of things!

Unpaid military troops

No back pay for government workers

Nationwide airport delays

None of this is good.

Republicans tried to prevent it. GOP members did their part in elevating a clean, nonpartisan stopgap bill. Yet, Democrats sabotaged it because the bill didn’t give illegal aliens taxpayer funded handouts.

There’s no telling how long this government shutdown will drag out.

Though all hope isn’t lost. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is working diligently to get things up and running again.

Some of his most important work? Laying out the steps to avoid future government shutdowns.

Bringing Common Sense Back to Capitol Hill

On X, Massie pointed out the root of the problem: packing funding measures into one bill instead of multiple pieces of legislation.

Dividing spending proposals across several different bills is a win on multiple fronts…

Ensuring essential payouts like military and roads aren’t contaminated with pork barrel

Denying the swamp leverage to demand more wasteful expenditures

Increasing overall fiscal transparency for we the people

Massie has been speaking out about this for YEARS.