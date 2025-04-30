Get 30% off for 1 year

When COVID vaccines were brought to market, they were never designed to help keep Americans safe from a virus. Instead, these jabs were engineered as a bioweapon to first and foremost make money at the expense of people’s health.

This has become increasingly obvious with each passing year. COVID vaccine injuries are becoming more commonplace as this vaccine sheds and otherwise causes problems.

Things are even more dire for people who received multiple booster shots on top of the original vaccination. None of these shots kept anyone from getting or spreading COVID, but they certainly created a scenario where Americans’ health would decline.

In 2025, the dangerous side effects from COVID immunizations are still here. On X, Rep. Thomas Massie recently called this out, noting the particular dangers of the mRNA jab.

It’s Worse Than We Even Know

On his profile, the Republican lawmaker warned that big pharma is intentionally covering up the adverse reactions to these vaccinations. While the public is hearing about various cases of injuries and side effects, there’s much more that’s happening behind the scenes.

Massie warned that the coverup is being perpetrated by not just big pharma, but also the government. Right now, we know that people have suffered from heart attacks, strokes, atrial fibrillation, and other irreversible damages.

This knowledge comes despite intentional efforts from the establishment to keep Americans in the dark. With this in mind, we have to question what’s been successfully hidden so far.

As a nation, far more leaders like Rep. Thomas Massie need to be questioning what’s going on here. Both he and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul have been some of the most outspoken and active forces in the fight for medical freedom.

Nevertheless, they should be joined by every other leader who holds public office and claims to represent the people. Under no circumstances should the government be aiding and abetting big pharma’s coverup of COVID vaccine injuries.

We Need to End Immunity for Vaccine Manufacturers

