There is a common misconception that presidents can unilaterally declare war. Every American should be aware that approval of Congress is necessary to officially declare war.

The logic in requiring a Congressional vote to declare war is that it serves as a check and balance on the executive branch.

Thomas Massie Provides a Necessary and Fresh Reminder

The mainstream media doesn’t often question the decision to go to war as doing so is considered unpatriotic. Few members of Congress demonstrate the irreverence for convention necessary to speak up for what is right. Thomas Massie is one of those brave individuals.

Massie recently took to X to express his dismay with the United States’ support of Israel. Our nation has given billions of dollars to Israel across several decades. Our support of Israel’s ongoing war against its neighbors in the Middle East is particularly disconcerting.

As Massie pointed out, the Constitution mandates that the president works with Congress to obtain approval to go to war. The United States could have slapped Iran, Lebanon and other Muslim nations in the Middle East with sanctions.

Instead, we’ve funded and armed Israel for what might be a never-ending war.

Massie Courageously Targets his Fellow Republicans in Congress

Massie is taking a significant risk by criticizing members of his own party in the context of foreign relations. Massie recently stated his fellow Republicans in Congress all have AIPAC babysitters.

AIPAC is a reference to American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is symbolic of Israel’s growing influence on United States foreign policy and lawmaking.

"They don't want one horse out of the barn. If one person starts speaking the truth, they're afraid it might be contagious.” – Thomas Massie

Massie makes no secret of the fact that his fellow Republicans are influenced by Israeli lobbyists. It appears Israel is paying Republican lawmakers in the form of soft money donations.

Though Massie can’t say it out loud, there is also the potential for shady backroom deals that the public will never know about. The sad truth is some of our elected officials might exchange favors in return for duffel bags of cash dropped off at their doors in the middle of the night.

The use of such a third-party without relation to lawmakers or Israel to make those covert bribes allows for plausible deniability.

The United States Shouldn’t be Involved in the Middle East

It seems like no one in Congress but for Massie, Rand Paul and a couple other renegades are willing to push back against the status quo. Eisenhower’s warning of a budding military industrial complex has become our reality.

We are supporting two nations at war while spending an egregiously large sum of money on our domestic military.

If the United States were to be attacked or enter another foray, we would be in the dreaded three-front war that military strategists desperately want to avoid. Though our presence in the Middle East helps protect the region’s sole democracy in Israel, their war isn’t our fight.

Others argue we’d be paying $10 per gallon for gasoline if we hadn’t interfered in the Middle East’s affairs. However, Canada and several other nations function perfectly fine with elevated gas prices.

Massie and Trump are justified in calling for a return to isolationism. It is time to return to a policy of America first, using our tax dollars to improve our quality of life here at home. Continued intervention in Israel’s war gives radical Muslims more reason to attack Americans.

Moreover, Congress never officially declared war against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon or Russia.

Congress Should be up in Arms

The lack of a public outcry from Congress is concerning. Why aren’t Congress members vocalizing their frustrations with the Biden regime when interacting with the American media?

At a bare minimum, Congress members should also be taking to X to criticize Biden’s decision to enter foreign wars.

Warmaking power in the hands of a single individual spells trouble for a nation, regardless of its size, location or other characteristics. If we continue to let the head of the executive branch spend our money, military weapons and lives on foreign war without approval, we’ll fail.

Make Your Voice Heard as a Concerned Citizen

Reach out to your representatives in Congress and demand answers. Demand clarification as to why they weren’t consulted before the United States supported foreign nations mired in regional wars.

If you aren’t satisfied with the answer, consider running for Congress to make the change you want to see in the world.

A word to the wise: question Congress members who hide behind the argument of presidential authorization for the use of military force. The only legal reason to authorize the use of military force is to respond to a domestic terror attack here in the United States.