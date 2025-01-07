WTVQ Kentucky YouTube/Screenshot

Last week, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was one of three congressman who refused to vote for Mike Johnson for House Speaker, who was eventually was re-elected.

Johnson had the support of Donald Trump. Many conservatives were absolutely enraged that Massie or any other Republican would dare oppose the President-elect’s pick, who they believe will help implement the new White House’s agenda.

Here’s an example:

But putting “America first!” is EXACTLY why Massie opposed Johnson.

Too often, Johnson has worked hard to do the opposite.

A few examples.

Johnson Puts Ukraine First

Trump promises an America First agenda when he re-takes office. He has vowed to stop sending billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.

Simple enough, right?

Johnson has not only been a cheerleader for this spending - giving President Biden and the Democrats what they ask for…

He has even said he would lose his Speaker position over it.

WHAT?!?

Why?

Johnson Voted to Allow the Federal Government to Continue Spying on Americans

President-elect Trump has been outspoken about the federal government spying on citizens - including him!

But in April, when a FISA court renewal was up and some conservatives vocally opposed it precisely because it allowed the surveillance of private citizens without a warrant, Johnson was the deciding vote to preserve the status quo.

Johnson joined the Democrats to kill the warrant requirement.

That vote was anything but America First. It put Americans most basic liberties last.

It did not go unnoticed.

Trump’s opposition to the secret FISA courts - that, again, Johnson singlehandedly saved - is not new.

Here’s Rand Paul on Trump’s position in 2020:

Congress did “act” on FISA in the Spring, and led by Johnson, it protected the government’s spying powers.

The SPENDING

Then there is the COLOSSAL spending problem that Massie stresses every day. He wears a debt clock lapel pin.

Massie even gave them away as gifts to his fellow members!

In July, The Heritage Foundation reported, “The (Congressional Budget Office) CBO now expects the debt to be $7.2 trillion higher than it had projected when Trump left office—all because of Biden’s reckless spending policies.”

“The debt actually rose $6.5 trillion during Trump’s entire term—and is up $7.9 trillion in less than four years of Biden’s tenure,” the report noted. “All of the increase in today’s debt has been due to massive, out-of-control federal spending—by both parties.”

Trump plans to implement a Depart of Government Efficiency affectionately known as “DOGE” headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to cut waste from the federal budget.

This would put Americans and their tax dollars before the current bloated bureaucracy.

Given his record, is Mike Johnson really the best Speaker to be a part of that?

Taking lone stances on America First principles is nothing new for Massie.

When Congress rushed through a $2 trillion COVID relief package in March 2020, Massie said the bill was too problematic, that countless dollars would go to people who did not need it and that it was another example of how reckless Congress habitually is.

Massie demanded a roll call vote, angering the entirety of both parties, including President Trump, who called for the Kentucky congressman to be kicked out of the GOP.

The bill passed.

And it only took about three weeks for everyone to begin understanding that Massie had been right about the spending and all of Washington had been wrong.

They should have listened to Massie, who is arguably the most America First member of Congress.

Massie: ‘I Support Trump and Trump’s Agenda’

On Ukraine spending and spending overall, on warrantless spying on American citizens…

How can any any conservative in good conscience just give Mike Johnson a free pass on this anti-Trump agenda items?

Massie’s concern about Johnson is that he’s not going to be MAGA enough.

"The reality is, I do support Trump and Trump's agenda, and I know that Mike Johnson is going to fall short on that measure,” Massie told the Cincinnati Enquirer last week.

“So it's not necessarily about being popular today," he said. "For me, it's about being right when it matters, and eventually people will see that I was right.”

Conservatives excited about Donald Trump’s second term really should hope that Speaker Mike Johnson will be more helpful than harmful.

But also remember, Massie has a history of taking unpopular stances, only to be proven right in the end.

The day Thomas Massie stops voting his conscience is a day we should hope never comes.