Across America, education is a shell of its former self. Kids have been falling behind for years, with their rates in literacy and math notably declining. As all of this transpires, teachers across public schools keep passing students from grade to grade, while knowing they’re not equipped to truly excel.

Young people are now paying the price for it. Many have few job prospects and others struggle to read the forms needed to fill out employment applications.

At the epicenter of all this is the Department of Education. For decades, the country’s been told that this bureaucratic agency is necessary to make sure young people receive the necessary knowledge and tools to succeed.

Suffice it to say, the Department of Education hasn’t met the mark.

Thankfully, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is taking action to change this once and for all.

A Long Awaited Piece of Legislation

On X, the Republican congressman announced his re-introduction of H.R. 899. In a nutshell, this bill would do away with the Department of Education before 2027.

With this bill, parents across the nation, rather than corrupt government officials, would have a much stronger say over what their kids are learning in schools.

Up to this point, we’ve seen the negative ramifications of allowing the Department of Education to exist in its current form. The agency stands at the crux of wokeness, DEI, and anti-American ideology poisoning schools across the nation.

Moreover, kids are being made to believe these radical ideologies are unquestionable truths, rather than politically driven dogma.