Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced the death of his wife, Rhonda, with a heart wrenching post on social media Friday afternoon, letting friends and supporters know that she had “went to Heaven.”

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time," Massie wrote.

He added that, "She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family. We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson - she was the best mammaw ever! We love you Rhonda."

Just last week they had taken their family to see Mt. Rainier, Washington, the Kentucky lawmaker said alongside pictures of the two, surrounded by smiling kids and grandkids with the summit in the background.

Rhonda Massie's cause of death has not been confirmed, though she was just 51 at the time of her passing. Massie and Rhonda, who both went to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have an off-grid home in Kentucky, where they use electricity from their own solar panels, water from their well, raise cattle and farm their own fruits and vegetables.

Congressman Massie has served the fine people of Kentucky since 2012, gaining a reputation as a man who puts his principles above politics, a rare quality in a Congress where most of our elected representatives are quick to sell their souls to the highest bidder. His determination to remain steadfast to his convictions and his dedication to those he serves have remained intact for over a decade.

I’m not sure any man could endure the pressure and hardships Massie has with resolve, grace and dignity without the support of a woman of equal character. And judging by the words of those whose lives she touched, I think it’s fair to say some of his best qualities were made all the better by her influence.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rhonda Massie, the beloved wife of my friend and colleague, Thomas Massie. Rhonda's warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and community touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” said fellow Kentucky Republican Rep. Andy Barr in a public statement. Barr’s words for his friend have more than a touch of mutual understanding, as he lost his own wife in 2020, just shy of her 40th birthday.

Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, (R-Alexandria) said, "Rhonda Massie was an extraordinary woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her commitment to Thomas was evident throughout their decades together and in the family they shared. Her legacy lives on in their family and the community she was a large part of.”

It is, of course, more an act of decorum than sympathy when politicians pay their respects. But I think the words of Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) reveal something often unseen in DC, genuine respect and admiration. It’s just as important to highlight the good men and women on the Hill as it is to point out the corrupt and the morally bankrupt.

So, I’d like to close with Congressman Thayer’s words, as I think they do a far better job than I could at honoring the memory of Mrs. Massie.