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The Congressman from Kentucky is standing firm against the party line — and he’s telling voters exactly what will happen if they punish him for it.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is in his recent Facebook post. If he loses his seat, then there will be nobody else brave enough to step forward and speak truth to power. In other words, the entire Republican Majority will become a rubber stamp. They’ll cheer every new spending bill; every new surveillance authority granted; and every half-baked attempt to deliver on promises made to voters. But if he wins? There will be more warriors like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Lauren Boebert (CO), and Nancy Mace (SC) that will feel emboldened to challenge the status quo when necessary.

This isn’t ego. This is the harsh realities of politics.

Rep. Massie has earned a reputation for being the Congressman who really reads the bills. The one who votes no when everyone else in the Caucus votes yes for another trillion dollar compromise masquerading as a victory. He is the thorn in the side of leadership because he remembers what “America First” actually meant before it became watered down into empty slogans and photo ops.

And right now, as the party holds the reins of power, the pressure to conform is intense. His fellow Republicans inside the Capitol are labeling him an obstructionist. They’re desperate for unity at all costs. However, Rep. Massie knows the costs well: hidden Epstein files; exploding deficits; re-authorization of warrantless surveillance; and welfare programs that continue to use taxpayer dollars to fund services for illegal aliens instead of U.S. citizen children.

He’s not voting against the grain for self-aggrandizement. He’s doing so because the grain is headed straight off a cliff.

There is a part of this story that should give every liberty loving American cause to pay attention -- and what the DC Swamp is desperately trying to keep under wraps. If Rep. Massie’s warnings prove true and the party purges its remaining independent voices, the next “compromise” will add not only another couple trillion to the national debt -- it will cement permanent Big Government habits that no future election can reverse. The consequences of what comes next will shock even the most jaded of observers when the rubber stamp finally gets inked onto the Constitution.

That’s why only paid subscribers here receive the full unfiltered analysis of Rep. Massie’s lone stands on specific votes; the quiet behind-the-scenes deals he’s exposing; and the long term implications for anyone still deluding themselves that party loyalty supersedes principle.

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