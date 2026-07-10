Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Anthony Latimore Jr's avatar
Anthony Latimore Jr
18h

Totally rhetoric. This man is a flounder

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
18h

“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle." – Buddha

Efforts will not be in vain .

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