A bipartisan amendment. Overwhelming public support. Zero floor vote. That’s not gridlock. That’s a message.

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Representative Thomas Massie teamed up with California Democrat Ro Khanna this summer on something Washington almost never produces anymore, a genuine left right alliance built entirely around a shared concern for national sovereignty. Their target was Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act, a provision that would permanently fuse major portions of the American and Israeli defense industrial base together, covering everything from artificial intelligence and cyber capabilities to autonomous systems and biotechnology.

Massie didn’t mince words describing what that actually means. This goes well beyond our pre-existing military relationships, he said, comparing it to nothing the United States has ever signed with Five Eyes allies or any conventional defense partner.

Not the United Kingdom. Not Japan. Not Australia. Israel alone.

Why does one country get a permanent statutory framework no other ally has ever received?

That’s the question Massie and Khanna tried to force onto the House floor, and it’s the question House leadership made absolutely certain nobody would have to answer publicly. The Rules Committee simply left their amendment off the list of proposals eligible for debate. No vote. No recorded tally lawmakers would have to explain to constituents back home. The provision sailed forward untouched while the one amendment trying to strip it out got quietly buried in a committee room.

Massie called the outcome exactly what it was. If Section 219 becomes law, he said, Americans should see it as Congress fully surrendering the nation’s autonomy to foreign influence.

That’s not rhetoric from a lawmaker chasing headlines. Massie has spent his career voting against runaway spending and unchecked executive entanglements regardless of which party benefits, and this fight fits the same pattern. He’s not alone in the concern either. Polling cited during the fight found a staggering eighty four percent of Americans oppose arming Israel unconditionally, a number that makes the House leadership’s refusal to even allow a vote look less like caution and more like avoidance.

Here’s what should bother every American regardless of party. Section 219 would designate an executive agent inside the Pentagon whose entire job is synchronizing military technology development between the two countries, with data fusion, intelligence sharing, and joint weapons development baked permanently into federal law. Once that framework exists, unwinding it isn’t a matter of one administration changing course. It becomes structural, insulated from the normal give and take of shifting political winds.

Isn’t permanence exactly the kind of decision that deserves an actual floor vote?

Apparently House leadership didn’t think so. Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers dismissed the sovereignty concerns outright, calling claims that the provision cedes authority to a foreign government simply ridiculous. Convenient framing for a chairman whose committee shepherded the language through in the first place, and one that conveniently sidesteps why the provision needed to be buried from debate if the criticism was really so baseless.

Massie and Khanna aren’t done. Their partnership has already tackled war powers, surveillance overreach, and unchecked executive authority together, an odd couple pairing that keeps landing on the same conclusion from opposite ends of the political map. Congress, they argue, keeps trading away leverage the American people never agreed to give up, one buried provision at a time.

The vote that never happened tells its own story. When eighty four percent of the country agrees on something and Congress still won’t let members go on record, the silence isn’t neutral. It’s an answer.