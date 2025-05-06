For far too long, corrupt lobbyists have been running the show in American politics. These people know all too often that offering favors and quid pro quos are the most effective ways for them to get what they want.

This is exactly what everyday Americans are critiquing when they warn about the dangers of dark money and dirty influence. Shady lobbyists with questionable agendas are central parts of the establishment, working to consolidate their own power at the expense of patriots.

The one and only way to stop these folks is by our nation’s leaders standing up, calling them out, and refusing to play their games. This is exactly what Rep. Thomas Massie is now doing in real time.

This is How They’re Playing the Game

During a recent interview, the Kentucky lawmaker explained that one of lobbyists’ main tactics is controlling Congress. This happens through the distribution of money, namely money that’s going into various politicians’ campaign coffers.

Naturally, these politicians want to keep these funds coming in. Without them, holding onto their seats in office and warding off challenges becomes next to impossible. Because of this desire to not run out of funds, politicians start doing whatever’s necessary to remain in lobbyists’ good graces.

This is precisely the problem, but it gets even worse.

As Massie explained, members of Congress taking money from lobbyists don’t even know where it’s coming from half the time. On paper, we’re told that the funds arrive from corporations, but even this isn’t true.