There is a strong argument to be made that all governments are gangs. The irony is the gang of government develops in response to the presence of other gangs. The uncomfortable truth is that humans inevitably enslave and harm one another after expanding beyond the size of a tribe.

Problems arise when the government gang becomes the most intrusive, corrupt, and violent of them all. It appears that we’ve reached that point.

Patriots like Thomas Massie are on a mission to restrict the surveillance powers of the gang that is the FBI.

The Federal Government is Big Brother and You are Winston Smith

The 4th Amendment of the Constitution prevents illegal government search and seizure of items in one’s home. The Amendment’s language can also be construed to be applicable to surveillance of one’s communications, especially when in the home.

A warrant must be filled out and signed by a judge for police, the FBI, or other government authorities to enter a citizen’s home. There is a significant burden of proof that must be met to convince a judge to sign a search warrant.

As Ronald Reagan once said, the last thing anyone wants is for the government to knock at their door. Reagan was making a veiled reference to the fact that human nature is corrupt. Judges can be convinced to sign search warrants when provided with bribes or threatened.

Moreover, there is also the potential for police officers or FBI agents to plant contraband or other illegal items in one’s home. A duffel bag of cash promised to a judge cannot be tracked.

Making matters worse is that a homeowner cannot prove a FBI agent or police officer planted illegal items during an ensuing search. Even if activity in the interior of the home is being recorded for security purposes, the prosecution can argue the video recording was modified using artificial intelligence.

The FBI Shouldn’t be Able to Reach Your Text Messages

Existing and potential “enemies of the state” want to know: why does the FBI conduct surveillance of Americans’ communications? In addition to the power to search a private citizen’s home, the feds can also eavesdrop on your communication.

As an example, the FBI recently released a statement acknowledging racist and offensive text messages were sent to black Americans. The texts allegedly told those racial minorities to head to the nearest plantation to pick cotton.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.”- FBI spokesperson

Though the FBI should look into the matter, we have every right to question why the government gang is allowed to read our text messages. Such messages are private correspondence that should be limited to senders, readers, and possibly a select few authorized telecommunication company employees.

The FBI should be required to obtain a warrant to read even a single text message sent or received by a private citizen. Though the FBI won’t come clean on the extent of its reach, it is likely working in tandem with the Federal Communications Commission enforcement bureau.

The FBI spokesperson who addressed the issue admitted the bureau is in communication with the Department of Justice on the matter. Conspiracy theorists are justified in questioning whether it was the FBI itself or another wing of the federal government that sent the messages.

Such a transmission would amount to a diabolical psyop designed to lay the groundwork for ever-expanding federal surveillance reach.

The FBI is Coming for Your Text Messages Next

It looks like we are trending toward corporate fascism in which corporations such as telecommunication companies are in cahoots with the Feds. It might not be long until we can clearly distinguish between corporations and federal authorities.

“Whoever is responsible for this did some real research not putting together the target list, but also crafting a message that had info that made it seem real.” - Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI special agent

If we pivot all the way to corporate fascism in the years ahead, we’ll likely see the return of company towns. Moreover, the “Big Brother” surveillance conducted by federal government will merge into one with corporate surveillance.

We need to do our part to ensure the state does not become a corporation. Moreover, we should not tolerate any form of text message oversight beyond telecom service providers.

Thomas Massie is Pushing Back Against the Intrusive State

Massie is quick to point out there are differences in government regulation of text messages, email, and social media. The federal government regulates our text messages similar to a utility. The same is not true of email and social media.

Though there is no system designed to flag racist text messages, the Feds appear to be able to access all of our texts. Massie wants to change that.

The FBI has access to secure messaging apps data as detailed here. The truth no one wants to learn is that the FBI can access messages, including those that are encrypted.

As long as the FBI adheres to legal process, it can access metadata including that stored within private messages.

The Law of Parsimony Should be Applicable to Government

Let’s hope Thomas Massie shrinks government to the point that it has two functions: national defense and a handful of regulations. It would be even better if Massie and fellow Republicans could repeal portions of the government surveillance act dubbed FISA.

Ideally, the Feds wouldn’t be capable of obtaining warrants for electronic surveillance of any American citizen. Such an outcome would restrict FISA’s jurisdictional range to foreign lands.

The time has come to remove all surveillance cameras and microphones from public spaces and even businesses. We must say “No!” to Chinese style social credit scores and government-mandated transhumanism.

Liberty-loving Americans will embrace the law of parsimony, applying it directly to government. We must unite to simplify and shrink Big Brother until he becomes a little brother pipsqueak that we barely even notice.