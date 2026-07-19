Thomas Massie doesn’t let broken promises slide, and he just proved it again.

Nearly a year after President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law, the Department of Justice is still sitting on more than three million files it was legally required to release. Massie wasn’t willing to watch that deadline get quietly ignored, so this week he introduced H.R. 9694, the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, alongside a bipartisan coalition determined to force the issue.

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Massie didn’t soften his language describing what’s happened since the original law passed. He said plainly, “the Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored EFTA’s disclosure requirements,” pointing out that the agency continues unlawfully withholding millions of records while burying what little it does release under heavy redactions.

How does an agency get away with ignoring a law the President himself signed, unless someone forces the issue in court?

The New Bill Gives Victims Actual Teeth

Here’s what makes this second bill different from the first. The original Epstein Files Transparency Act told the DOJ to release the records. It didn’t give anyone real recourse when the DOJ simply decided not to comply. Massie’s new legislation fixes that gap directly.

H.R. 9694 creates a private right of action, giving state attorneys general, Epstein’s actual victims, and members of Congress the standing to sue the Attorney General directly in federal court over withheld, delayed, or improperly redacted files. That’s not a symbolic gesture. That’s a legal mechanism designed specifically to drag a noncompliant DOJ in front of a judge.

The bill goes further than that too. It would require the DOJ to hand over unredacted records, including secure access to classified materials, to state and local prosecutors who need them for their own ongoing investigations. It also makes clear that DOJ and FBI officials who knowingly conceal or falsify these files remain subject to existing federal criminal penalties. That’s accountability with actual consequences attached, not just another toothless request for cooperation.

Massie Built This the Same Way He Built the First Law

This isn’t the first time Massie has had to drag reluctant colleagues toward transparency on this issue. He co-authored the original Epstein Files Transparency Act alongside California Democrat Ro Khanna, and when House leadership tried to slow walk the bill, Massie filed a discharge petition that eventually gathered the signatures needed to force a floor vote regardless of what leadership wanted.

That pressure campaign worked. The House passed the original bill four hundred twenty seven to one, and the Senate passed it by unanimous consent before Trump signed it into law in November of last year. Massie paid a real political price for that fight too, facing a primary challenge backed by forces unhappy with his insistence on transparency.

Here’s the sharp truth that deserves more attention. Massie built this coalition again, and it’s not limited to one party. Khanna and New Mexico Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández are co-leading the House version, while Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Luján are pushing the Senate companion bill. When an issue is genuinely about transparency and not partisan point scoring, Massie has consistently proven he can build the coalition to force it through.

The Victims Have Waited Long Enough

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez threw his support behind the bill immediately, and Congresswoman Leger Fernández didn’t hold back either, stating flatly that the current Attorney General isn’t fit to serve and pointing out that no administration and no Department of Justice sits above the law.

Isn’t that exactly the standard every American should expect from a government agency, regardless of which party controls the White House?

The frustration extends beyond Congress too. State prosecutors say they’ve been waiting far too long for the unredacted records they need to complete their own criminal investigations, records the federal government was legally obligated to hand over months ago. Every day those files stay buried is another day survivors are denied the accountability they were promised when this law first passed.

This Fight Isn’t Finished

Massie has never treated the first Epstein Files Transparency Act as a finish line. He’s treated it as a starting point, and he’s now built the legal mechanism to make sure the law he fought so hard to pass actually gets enforced instead of quietly ignored.

How many more months should victims have to wait for records the government was already ordered to release? Massie didn’t wait around to find out. He built the next tool to force the answer.