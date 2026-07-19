Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn R Pitchford's avatar
Carolyn R Pitchford
17h

IT HAS BEEN BURIED FOR OVER 30 YEARS WHERE WAS MASSIE THEN???????

Reply
Share
2 replies
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
18h

That makes sense.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classy Thomas Massie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture