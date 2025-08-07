Screenshot/X

President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement has been the greatest populist success in modern American politics, delivering its originator to the White House twice.

But is MAGA defined merely by what stances Trump might take in any given time? Or by what he promised while campaigning, certain vows to voters that brought a diverse coalition together to elect him?

Because if MAGA is to be defined by its principles, there is arguably no one more dedicated to those ideas in Congress than Rep. Thomas Massie.

You might wonder how Massie could be more MAGA than even Trump, when Trump in the past has called for Massie to be thrown out of the Republican Party?

When Trump did that, it was because Massie refused to support a bill that added $4 trillion in new spending. Trump had once promised to reduce the national debt.

Massie intended to keep that promise.

Massie voted against that bill almost alone in his party.

He did the same when Joe Biden was president and for the same reasons.

Weren’t We Supposed to Stop Sending U.S. Aid to Ukraine?

Trump once vowed to end sending U.S. weapons and aid to Ukraine, and to end that war. That war continues, as does U.S. weapons and aid to Ukraine.

Massie has consistently opposed sending U.S. dollars to Ukraine to fuel a war America should not be involved in.

Weren’t We Supposed to Stop Sending U.S. Dollars for Israel-Palestine Conflict?

Trump once vowed to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine that he claimed the Biden administration fueled, and to cut off U.S. funding. The Trump administration now goes out of its way to advocate for Israel’s government as the killing and starvation in Gaza continues.

Massie takes the original MAGA position.

Epstein

Then there’s the Epstein Files. Needless to say, Trump and his cabinet once said they would be transparent, and later said there was nothing to see.

Massie sides with Ultra-MAGA and is demanding that all evidence on Epstein - while still protecting the victims and hiding their names - to be released to the public. Massie is not alone in this effort, and that pressure has caused the Trump administration to make significant changes in their approach.

Ultra-MAGA

Sometimes being the most MAGA member of Congress puts Massie and President Trump on the same side of an issue, as has been the case with illegal immigration and border security.

But also, sometimes Trump loyalists try to call Massie a “Democrat” for merely opposing the president sometimes. This is an absurd charge if being right on the issues counts for anything.

Regardless, Massie has a ready answer.

These are just a few issues, but they are primary ones on which Massie is criticized for.

There is one constant for Massie: He is always going to side with MAGA, as in adhere the original reasons so many voted for Donald Trump in the first place.

No matter how it might cost him politically or how much heat it brings. He doesn’t care.

America elected Donald Trump again in 2024 for particular reasons. Particular promises and a particular agenda.

Thomas Massie remembers.