Congress has been battling over three bills: one for farmer aid, one to fund natural disasters, and another for short-term funding. Thomas Massie has come up with a creative solution that separates the bills for individual votes.

It's almost Sassy Massie’s birthday!

The Massie Plan

Massie’s idea is to individualize the votes, creating one for the debt limit, one for disaster relief, and one for farm bailouts. Creating individual bills for each issue is a segmented and simplified approach all lawmakers should embrace. However, few Democrats have joined Massie in the push for simplification.

“This bill signs off on continuing the $1.778 trillion in Biden-Pelosi level spending from the last CR and includes no cuts, and no accountability. Instead of single-subject bills, we get handed a fiscal trainwreck. The American people are watching. We can, and should do better.” – Nancy Mace (R-SC)

What sense is there in funding all three legislative issues together in a single bundle when they can be voted on individually? Massie’s twist is to implement singular votes in the spirit of pragmatism. Breaking up the bills would heighten the chances of funding being provided.

Alternatively, if the bills were to remain consolidated into a group, the chances of passage would be minimal. The suggestion is also helpful in that it would extend the deadline for a yay or nay vote until mid-March.

Speaker Johnson is in the Spotlight

Massie has put the ball in Johnson’s court. However, Johnson, a highly controversial figure, refused to make a commitment.

“We’re going to talk to the conference and I’ll give you the final decision when this is over." - Johnson

Johnson’s challenge is to unite conference members. Ideally, Johnson would pass the proposal by way of regular order. Such an approach is efficient as it merely requires a simple House floor majority. However, few lawmakers have spoken up in support of the idea.

Though Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) has vocally backed the plan, conference consensus is necessary for progress. If conference unity cannot be achieved, the proposal won’t be brought up for debate on the House floor.

Such is the way of the voting rule. Once again, the Democrats are impeding progress. The Dems rarely vote for rules. Moreover, the Dems are hesitant to provide a lifeline o Republicans after exiting a bipartisan funding agreement.

The speaker is tasked with overcoming the consensus hurdle so Massie’s individuated voting plan can be actualized. Voting on individual bills prevents the potential of a government shut down. Ideally, the Massie plan would be replicated in the future when similar challenges arise.

The Innerworkings of Government are Absurdly Complicated

The challenges detailed above are only one piece of the legislative puzzle. Government functionality hinges on the cooperation of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Republicans do not anticipate Jeffries will assist in passing the new plan with the support of Democrats’ votes. The expectation stems from Johnson’s discussions with members of the GOP.

The Republicans’ last resort is to attempt to pass individual plans through suspension. Such an approach mandates a two-thirds majority to make it through the House.

Ensuing disagreements will inevitably arise, creating the potential for President-elect Trump to strike a deal with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer will play a pivotal role moving forward as he will be tasked with bringing up individual bills.

Such an individuated approach requires time. Several days will likely be necessary for Schumer to bring up individual bills.

We Need a Better Approach to Governance

It is clear that the current system of governance is not working. As an example, there is the potential for Republicans in the House to bring up individual bills one by one on the floor with a special rule.

The special rule would allow the individual bills to be consolidated into a single package, delivering one measure for vote in the Senate.

The question is why, exactly, is the lawmaking process so convoluted? The founding fathers never thought we’d have such stark divisions between lawmakers. Moreover, alternative pathways to lawmaking once thought of as last resorts have become normative.

The time has come for a full government revamp. Though the potential for electronic hacking might preclude a direct democracy, there has to be a better way.

Our challenge is to create a new and better system.