He pushed for the complete release of the Epstein files and now he’s being punished.

For years Thomas Massie has set himself apart in Washington D.C. by refusing to automatically vote for massive, expensive spending bills or grant executive branch authority to make sweeping changes without questioning it.

His recent call to require release of additional Epstein document files put him directly in the cross-hairs of those who believe that their loyalty to the party should take precedence over transparent records.

It isn’t entirely clear how aggressively primary challengers will seek to punish that independence.

Massie’s loss amounts to a MAGA rebuke of anyone who dares question Trump regarding the Epstein matter. Community Notes added to X posts soon after the loss addressed inaccuracies within claims made regarding Massie’s donor history and voting record.

So, what’s the truth? It’s outlined below for subscribers.