When COVID emerged, Americans quickly witnessed an assault on our rights and freedoms like never before. The government rapidly shut down various businesses and issued stay-at-home orders. People were told that their jobs became “non-essential” and then threatened with legal penalties if they attempted to reopen their places of business.

Naturally, everyone heard these guidelines had to be implemented for the sake of health and safety. However, as Americans suspected all along, time eventually revealed such measures were about control, rather than protection. So-called health officials like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx couldn’t even be bothered to adhere to the rules they endorsed for everyone else.

Unfortunately, it appears the deep state could be cooking up yet another nefarious plan to rip away Americans’ freedoms. On X, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie drew attention to the red flags..

We Should All Heed Massie’s Warning

The Kentucky congressman shared a video of Birx talking about the supposed emergence of the “bird flu.” During an appearance on CNN, she says the government needs to be “testing every cow” in the United States on a weekly basis. The doctor goes even further, insisting that “every dairy worker” might require weekly tests as well.

Americans have seen this song and dance before. During COVID, “15 days to stop the spread” turned into years of people being forced to wear masks, watch their businesses die, and face the prospect of unemployment if they didn’t take a rushed vaccine.

Massie slammed Birx’s claim that no American can be sure they don’t have the bird flu unless they undergo a PCR test. He also ripped the preposterous nature of implementing weekly tests for the tens of millions of cows across the United States.

After noting that everyone’s heard this before, the GOP lawmaker then said the government would do well to stop manufacturing viruses. Many other X users shared Massie’s sentiments, especially in light of Birx’s track record and her involvement with COVID mitigation strategies. She not only didn’t abide by the guidelines she imposed on others, but the guidelines themselves lacked any real basis in science.

Our Freedoms Are Precious

As former President Ronald Reagan once stated, freedom is both fragile and it’s never more than one generation away from destruction. Unfortunately, what happened during COVID is a clear testament to this.

People saw their ability to work, make medical decisions, and literally show their faces in public “temporarily” taken away by the government. The officials who implemented such measures lied about their necessity and presented them as vital sacrifices for the sake of the greater good.

This line of thinking follows the playbook of every tyrant throughout history. Birx’s latest comments about the bird flu and the need to implement weekly PCR testing is a clear indicator of this: power-hungry officials will never completely give up their efforts to rip away individual liberties.

Birx - through her actions during COVID and her latest interview on CNN - also shows that tyranny tends to begin with small steps. Just like “15 days to stop the spread” ballooned way out of control, the same thing will happen if Birx gets her way with PCR testing for the bird flu.

First, it’ll be just millions of cows and dairy workers who have to undergo weekly testing. Then, the tests will spread to anyone working on a farm before reaching every single American. Left unchecked, it wouldn’t take long for a bird flu vaccine to be rolled out in a hurry. Before we know it, these vaccines will be mandatory and people who refuse them will - once again - face threats of job loss.

This, in and of itself, is a chilling prospect. What makes it even worse is that with Democrats leading America, there’d be no buffer or pushback from our nation’s most powerful leaders. The left-wing completely embraced COVID tyranny and would do so again if Birx got her way with mandatory PCR testing for the so-called bird flu.

Every day individuals have to remember what’s at stake here. We all must be aware, stay vigilant, and pay attention when people like Birx begin laying the groundwork to eliminate our personal freedoms.

The weeks and months ahead will reveal if anything substantial comes from Birx’s latest remarks on CNN. Time will tell if other medical officials or Democrats in power begin calling for cows and dairy workers to be mandatorily tested for the bird flu, even without showing any symptoms.

Barring the proper awareness and guardrails, history will repeat itself. This November, Americans would also do well to elect Republicans who have a proven track record of fighting for our freedoms and refusing to roll over to tyrannical officials. Otherwise, there’s a very real chance that the abuse seen during COVID will make a comeback.