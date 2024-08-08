Progressives know they can fool some of the people — the progressive base — all of the time, as long as they keep them fed. So nurse their cult members with propaganda on MSNBC, CNN, and other far-left mass media outlets.

Mainstream media, by and large, is happy to go along with the ruse. Their so-called journalists are trained to take isolated facts and spin them into the fabric of deceit with which to obscure the truth in a veil of lies.

The stories they come up with — akin to Hollywood films that flash “Based on actual events” before taking the audience on a technology-enhanced ride of visual fiction — are pipelined into social media where they are circulated far and wide.

The progressives have been so successful in their endeavor to create a false reality in the minds of their cult that they decided to expand operations. Why not? If the machine’s not broke, don’t fix it, and put the pedal to the metal. Progressives are hoping they can fool most of the people all of the time.

The Lying Game

Politicians have always lied. It’s part of the game. Twisting facts to fit the narrative is nothing new. Liberals and conservatives do it. Salespeople do it. Almost everybody does it. It starts with kids, and most of them never grow out of it.

One might go so far as to say it’s human nature to attempt to bend reality to their will. The serpent convinced Eve to eat the forbidden fruit by teaching her how to twist the truth so she and Adam could be like God. We’ve been doing it ever since.

Call it Original Sin, an Achilles’ heel, or hubris. The truth is that humans have always labored under the misconception that they have the power to create truth. They don’t. Instead of going against the flow of what already is — the truth that is reality — humanity would fare much better going with the flow and navigating their way through reality.

Progressives, however, scoff at the wisdom of the ages. Social media and other technologically driven progressive propaganda machines have metastasized the cancer of hubris. The only natural defense is truth and those who still have the wits to recognize it.

J6 and the Theater of the Absurd

Thomas Massie recognizes truth when he sees it. And he has the guts to defend it.

Massie recently proved beyond any doubt that the J6 Committee was a fraud. Now he has gone further and shown that the fraud wasn't confined to a small committee of malcontents infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. It goes all the way to Joe Biden and his administration of hoaxers.

When it was Massie’s turn to question FBI Director Christopher Wray about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, at a Congressional hearing, he asked Wray about another attempted assassination, that of then Vice President Pence on January 6, 2021.

“And now I want to talk about another possible assassination attempt,” Massie said. “And I’ll start by showing a video of President Biden. And this is from recently. This is in the last month.”

The video shows Joe Biden at a podium waving his hands saying, “[The] gallows erected to hang the Vice President, Mike Pence.”

The hand-waving stops and Biden takes on an air of doom. “I think it’s fair to say it’s one of the darkest days in the history of America.”

Stop video.

Massie says to Wray, “He’s referring to January 6th. Were there gallows erected to hang Mike Pence, as the President says here?”

Of course there wasn’t. Wray, in his usual slithery way, had no choice but to admit there weren't any gallows erected to hang Mike Pence in Washington D.C. on January 6.

“There might have been a replica or a symbol or something like that,” said Wray.

Massie agreed. “It looks like there was some kind of prop that was built.” He displayed an enlarged photo showing the gallows with the Capitol building in the background. The photo was so symbolic that it may as well have been staged.

“The construction doesn’t look like it lends itself to actually hanging

somebody,” Massie observed.

Again, Wray agreed. He had to. It’s hard to bend truth when it's staring you in the face. If somebody had tried to hang a man from the gallows in the picture it would have come apart faster than a single-wide trailer in a tornado.

Massie knew Wray would agree because he had truth on his side. He went on to ask Wray if they had arrested anyone involved in the construction of the gallows prop and showed a picture of a man standing near it.

That’s when Wray tried to change the subject. The proximity to truth must have made him uncomfortable.

“You know, I don’t know that I could speak to this specific person or the gallows that are pictured on the image. You know, we have had, I think, 850 people who have pled guilty to federal crimes related to January 6th.”

Not so fast.

“Some of them,” said Massie, “[were convicted] for merely going into the Capitol, but here the President suggests that an individual intended to hang Vice President Pence, which seems kind of like a wild claim given the construction of those gallows.”

And then came The Massie Punch. “Do you know if any confidential human sources were involved from the FBI or any other agency in the erection of that prop, those gallows?”

Wray didn’t deny there were confidential human sources involved in the erection of the fake gallows. He merely said, “I’m not aware of anything like that.”

See no evil, hear no evil, and you won't be aware of it. That doesn't mean the evil didn’t occur.

Joe Biden used the image of a gallows prop erected near the Capitol on January 6 to spin a tale of a murderous plot — engineered by none other than Donald Trump — to overthrow the U.S. government. Although the FBI confirmed there was no insurrection on January 6, Wray is doing his best to make it look like the day of the J6 riots was one of the most dangerous in U.S. history.

In the space of less than three minutes, Thomas Massie exposed Joe Biden as a purveyor of lies and cast doubt, once again, on the integrity of the FBI.

And Then the Tizzy

And, once again, when the truth gets too close, Wray gets uneasy, even a bit snappy.

When the GOP Congresswoman from Indiana Victoria Spartz asked Wray if he was “willing to go on the record” that the FBO had no confidential human sources on the ground on January 6th, Wray threw a bit of a tizzy.

“If you are asking if the violence at the Capitol on January 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or agents, the answer is NO.”

Note that Wray did not deny there were confidential human sources on the ground that day. Note also that Wray told Massie he was “not aware” of any FBI sources helping set up the gallows prop. Not being aware is not a denial.

It’s not a jump to think that if there were confidential human resources on the ground on J6 setting up gallows and fomenting the protestors, Wray, like a mafia godfather, would make damn sure he was “not aware” of it.

It’s plain to see that progressives and their allies are using isolated images to forward a false narrative concerning the J6 riots. What’s not plain is how the images came to be. Images alone do not a history make. Was the J6 riot somehow staged? Who knows? But when you get the feeling over and again that you’re being put on, you probably are.

Progressives, surrounded by a slathering sycophantic mass of media cultists, are betting that enough good people will fall for their lies to keep them in power. If they can manage to stay in the driver’s seat just a little longer — they hope — it won't matter if they can fool people or not.

They dream of the day when they can say to all Americans, “Toe the party line or else.”