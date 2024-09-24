Thomas Massie represents American values that have long been cast aside by the Deep State and the deep sociological programming that aims to tear our Democratic Republic apart. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Massie talks about some of the key issues facing our nation at the moment, and he doesn't care if his opinions ruffle the feathers of Congress members and Senators who come across his path in Washington.

Massie’s Lapel Pin Says It All

Massey got into politics because he wanted to represent his community and his personal freedoms at the county level. He successfully stopped taxation and zoning issues that would have affected him in his home state of Kentucky by speaking out locally. Others noticed Massey's passion and desire to uphold our constitutional freedoms. They also likely noticed that he had no particular affinity for a Democrat or Republican agenda, but was more purely aligned to the issues affecting everyday people trying to conduct their lives and business.

Massey on the National Debt

Massey doesn't hide that he thinks the government is perhaps intrusive, if not overreaching, in many of its affairs. In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson though, one of the first topics he brings up is displayed on his lapel pin. The pin shows a running tab of the U.S. national debt which is at $35,378,523,770,217 at the time of this writing, going up $100,000 per second. Massie’s pin updates by the second.

It forces people in Massie’s presence to look at the atrocity of our rate of spending, whether it’s on 3 trillion-dollar fighter jets that get blown up in proxy wars, tens of thousands of dollars on book vending machines (heard of a library?), or $495,000 on political ads that support Obama’s agenda. The government spends wastefully, and much more than it takes in, even with abhorrent levels of taxation in our country.

Listed below is just a partial list of taxes we pay in America:

Federal taxes

Federal Unemployment tax

Social security (tax)

State taxes

Building permit taxes

Property taxes

Estate taxes

Sales tax

CDL license tax

Cigarette tax

Corporate income tax

Self-employment tax

Dog license tax

Hunting license tax

Gun license tax

Excise tax

Food license tax

Fuel permit tax

Gas tax (currently 44.75 cents per gallon)

Massie told Carlson, “It’s great to wear it in an elevator with like Adam Schiff, and he has nowhere else to look. The message is, ‘this is urgent.’ It’s hard to comprehend 14 digits of debt, but you see the last 5 digits are moving so fast and then you realize it’s $100,000 dollars per second.”

Massie realized at one point that his debt clock button was actually going down, and he thought it was broken, but it occurred to him that it was April 15 and everyone was paying their taxes into the hungry craw of an incessant, starving beast.

He is purposefully making people feel uncomfortable by wearing the debt clock on his lapel on the floor of the House, and everywhere he travels around D.C. In the interview, Tucker Carlson says, “It’s so big, [U.S debt| why even deal with it?”

Massie responds that a lot of lawmakers are apathetic. He is correct in that assumption, because many of them benefit directly from back-room deals and sleight-of-hand payoffs that allow them to benefit financially off of the U.S. taxpayer’s looming debt.

As a country, we’re only able to finance this astronomical debt because we’re the world’s reserve currency, and when we, more specifically the Fed, print more money, we’re taxing the world at around 3% per transaction, as Massie explains.

This isn’t the only unpopular subject that Massie is willing to bring up. Here are some highlights from the interview.

Massie on AIPAC

Massie refuses to do homework given by a political lobbyist. AIPAC, (The American Israel Public Relations Committee), one of the largest lobbyists in America, funded by individuals like George Soros, and hoisting millions into political campaigns that buy them privilege within our federal government, and essentially acting as a foreign influence in our national affairs, can’t buy him off. In 1992, David Steiner, President of AIPAC bragged that he had procured billions for the state of Israel, influenced the Clintons to do his bidding, and had plants in think tanks throughout America, including the influence of State Secretaries and the NSA. AIPAC has spent over $100 million on the 2024 election thus far.

Massie on the Deep State

The Kentucky representative also elaborates on the Deep State, including RHINOs. He talks about how we’re funding retired politicians in Ukraine, for example, and his motion to vacate (fire) Republican speaker, Mike Johnson. He’s been trying to expose the uniparty. Nancy Pelosi seems to be a huge supporter of a Republican Speaker of the House – which should make a person scratch their head.

Massie says Johnson is working for the Deep State (also called the Uni-party). People like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Massie, called far-right by legacy media are some of the few people who expose the Uniparty.

Massie on His Relationship with Trump

Massie relates that Trump called him 3 times on his phone while he was on the floor of the house, because he couldn’t leave the microphone to pass, and says in a perfect Trump impression, that Trump was coming after him in his primary. Massie also went against Trump on Iran. He was one of three republicans who voted to make it a Congressional rule that Trump can’t start a war without Congressional sign-off.

He also calls out Trump on a tweet telling Massie he wasn’t strong on guns, but Massie responded, “Have you seen my Christmas Card?” The Christmas card features Massie and all members of his family holding guns, promoting our Second Amendment right to arm.

Massie on Living Off Grid

The biggest threat to Deep State ideology is likely the way Massie lives in his own home. He’s in the hills of Kentucky, on a property that his wife’s parents passed down, on solar, growing his own food, raising his own cattle, and completely free from the umbilical cord that ties us to government tyranny. Unless they activate the kill switch in Massie’s Tesla, he’s running his own show. He isn’t reliant on the county, state, or federal government for his food, his energy or his water. He has a gravity fed pond on his land, and he built his home with stone quarried on-site. Without the burden of reliance on the government he’s free to question government authority without fear of recrimination.

It’s a way of life that the Uniparty would love to destroy, because if too many of us were self-sufficient, free-thinking, and able-bodied by eating home-grown, non-toxic food, drinking clean water, and raising our children with values and ideals that we honor, they’d never stand a chance to take over, do the bidding of the WHO, WEF, and others who want a one-world government and a manageable set of slaves. This is Massie’s greatest act of revolution. He is living well, by his own terms.

Outspoken Massie: Thank Goodness

No party should have unilateral control over ideas, or the freedom to express them. No political representative should have the power and control to influence infinite debt, overreach of government, and the disenfranchisement of Constitutional rights. The libertarian values that Massie upholds under his Republican seat in Congress are a breath of fresh air. Thank goodness for political outliers like Massie. We need more like him in office.