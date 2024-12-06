The Kentucky Representative is leading the charge to end Daylight Savings Time for good

It is time to make some changes now that the Republicans have control of the White House and Congress. In particular, Thomas Massie is calling for an end to Daylight Savings Time.

Though Daylight Saving Time has been in use for more than a century, it is a net negative for the economy and the human condition.

The Case Against Daylight Saving Time

There is a common misconception that Daylight Saving Time (DST) is logical and sensical. After all, in excess of 70 nations in the world employ DST. The point of DST is to extend evenings by setting clocks forward an hour in the spring. Such temporal alteration generates more daylight in the afternoon and evening.

Some insist DST stimulates the economy by extending daylight an extra hour, ultimately inspiring people to go outside and spend money. It can also be argued that the additional hour of sunlight enhances human health during our era of sedentary living.

However, DST also has some significant negatives. DST is no longer necessary as we have more sources of artificial illumination than in years and centuries past. DST does not save us a significant amount of money on energy bills.

In fact, Indiana’s implementation of DST in 2006 determined that it hiked energy use throughout the state.

Add in the fact that DST disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm and there is even less of a reason to continue it. DST also increases the chances of depression, heart attack, and suicide.

Moreover, DST interrupts sleep schedules to the point that it also increases the likelihood of car accidents and injuries in the workplace.

Massie Argues DST is Financially Costly

When in doubt, look to the economy. As Massie and other DST critics point out, DST is economically costly. DST studies reveal the lost sleep reduces economic productivity in the aftermath of the time transition.

The City of New York went as far as investing more than a million dollars in a darkness and dusk safety campaign following DST. DST makes commutes in the fall and winter months more dangerous simply because there is less light available to guide the way.

It must also be noted there is an additional cost in adding DST technical support into computerized systems. Maintaining those systems after the changes also costs money.

Massie is Building Support for his Plan to End DST

It wasn’t long ago when there was significant nationwide momentum to end DST for good. Back in 2022, leaders and civilians throughout the United States joined together to call for a national switch. The collective sentiment was to eliminate DST for the reasons listed above and then some.

Massie’s push to end DST fell short before it could get House of Representatives approval. The House is not symbolic of Americans. To the surprise of some lawmakers, a whopping 63% of Americans are in favor of ending DST.

The question begs: why are so few politicians in favor of putting an end to DST?

The answer is partially rooted in the fact that people fear change. An end to DST is an end to the status quo, meaning life would be different. Humans are slow to adjust to change. Moreover, change is uncomfortable.

What About the Kids?

Some argue that the underlying purpose of DST is to enhance the safety of schoolchildren in the mornings. “Falling back” an hour in autumn and winter means the sun rises earlier and sets sooner, ultimately creating more morning daylight. Such daylight enhances driver visibility, ultimately making kids safer as they walk to school, and wait for school buses.

The schoolchild safety argument has some merit yet the truth is few kids walk to school. Moreover, the advantages of ending DST as detailed above greatly outnumber the minimal advantages of clock-changing.

Join Thomas Massie in calling for an end to DST by reaching out to your congressional representatives. Make your voice heard and you just might help build enough momentum to eliminate DST for good.