In a single post, Thomas Massie spelled it out clearly: the Epstein Files are a treasure trove of crimes committed by the world’s wealthiest individuals, and politicians around the world. No spin. No euphemisms. Only the raw truth the elites have worked for years to conceal as “tax planning” and closed court records.

A new New York Times article exposes the latest pieces of the puzzle -- Leon Black, billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, sent a whopping $170 million to Jeffrey Epstein. Not for legitimate financial advice. Not for some innocuous consulting job. The payments were made to protect transfers to women and a web of influence that went far beyond mere accounting tricks.

Thomas Massie knows exactly what’s going on. The files are not just a list of names. They are a map of the favors, blackmail, and elite protection rackets that protected the guilty while ordinary Americans suffered the consequences of the loss of trust and damaged institutions.

So why does this matter today? Because the same crowd that preached to us about “following the science” and “defending democracy” spent years delaying the full release of the documents. Rather than revealing to the public the extent of the rot, they’d prefer to continue keeping the public in the dark.

And here’s the part they’re desperately trying to keep buried forever -- what the complete, un-redacted Epstein Files would show us about the coordinated cover-ups and the revolving door between Wall Street, Washington D.C., and private islands will shock even those who believe they’ve seen it all.

That’s why only our paid subscribers receive the deeper dive: the names already leaked; the patterns of payments that indicate influence peddling; and the quiet ways some politicians have fought to prevent the truth from being released to the public.