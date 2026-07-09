In his recent commentary on the history of U.S. Foreign policy, Thomas Massie has asked this very question.

Kentucky congressman tom Massie has consistently promoted himself as a voice for restraint in foreign policy decision making. However, he has repeatedly pointed out that very few of those interventions began without some type of U.S. Involvement or financing.

As such, his arguments align perfectly with his constant vote against expanding U.S. Involvement outside of our borders.

Those reading may want to speculate what additional information Massie may provide in regards to the chain of events which followed each individual military intervention.

A libertarian’s commitment to constitutional limitations versus the propensity for un-reflexive support of every U.S. Military action abroad define his views.

What’s Massie’s solution? We dive into it below for subscribers.