The FDA, USDA, CDC, and other corrupt government institutions do not seek your best interests. The people hired within these institutions are on a constant merry-go-round between government “service” and high-paying, C-level, or board positions at the companies that submit applications for approval to these government agencies. Representative Thomas Massie, is speaking out about those in charge of telling us what we should eat when they’re on the payroll of the companies that make our poisonous food.

Let’s Start with the Corrupt FDA

As Dr. Pierre Kory states, “The FDA is not a little corrupt, it’s completely corrupt.” He says he’s been transformed, and admits we’ve been under federal regulatory capture for decades. In COVID, the FDA just exceeded all records of criminality. But here are some highlights from the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process, and its utter failure in the past few decades. Keep in mind that they also regulate your food, not just so-called medicine.

They Approved Opioids that Started A Crisis

Powerful opioid medications, that are highly addictive, were not only approved but pushed with the FDA’s blessing to create an opioid crisis in America.

The FDA approved OxyContin in the 90s, adding to the crisis, and continued to approve more opioids like Zohydro in 2013 while the crisis was growing and raging with no solution in sight. They didn’t regulate these drugs, they were like a drug dealer working with their supplier – Big Pharma. The FDA even had proof that OxyContin was only supposed to be used on a short-term basis, but bending to pressure from Big Pharma, and with no science to back their decision, expanded the rules of its use. The FDA not only helped fan the fires of the crisis, they might have ignited it.

A report from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (AMA) criticized the FDA when the opioid crisis reached a critical point, but it could have been stopped much sooner, if the government agency, funded by taxpayer dollars actually did the job of vetting drugs for efficacy, side effects, and potential public health hazards.

They Approved a Toxic Permanent Birth Control Device

You can be sure the folks at the World Health Organization and Bill Gates loved this one, since it would supposedly make a woman infertile forever, but another epic FDA fail was Essure, approved by the FDA in 2002. Thousands of women who used the FDA-approved device experienced severe complications ranging from chronic pain, device migration, organ perforation, and allergic reactions to the metal components used in the device. Despite mounting evidence that women were suffering from using Essure, the FDA allowed it to be sold for years by its maker, Bayer, who incidentally bought out Monsanto, the maker of the highly toxic and carcinogenic weed killer, Roundup containing the active ingredient glyphosate.

Big Pharma, the FDA, and Mergers

The $63 billion merger made Bayer a player in Big Ag, to collude with Big Pharma to sell you cancer drugs and chemo after you’ve eaten the poisonous food they grew with GMO seed, which required heavy doses of glyphosate to grow. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is one of the major “side effects” of eating food laced with Roundup. Thousands of people sued Bayer, and the company has faced billions in settlement costs, yet the product is still on the market and used widely throughout the U.S. and the rest of the world.

While the FDA isn’t directly responsible for allowing the use of glyphosate and RoundUp, the

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is, the FDA monitors glyphosate residue levels in food through the Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program. But hey, just like in their GRAS program, they think the levels of this toxic chemical are perfectly acceptable.

The 10,000-plus Toxic Food Additives Approved by the FDA

If the opioid crisis isn’t enough to gain your attention, the FDA’s GRAS (generally recognized as safe) system for food additives allows over 10,000 carcinogenic, toxic ingredients in your food. The vast majority of these additives have never undergone lab testing, and are banned in most other countries. We’re talking additives like formaldehyde (a chemical used to emblem dead bodies) and other toxins like:

Potassium bromate – A chemical used in bread most often but, banned in the EU, UK, and because it causes cancer.

BHA and BHT – Chemical preservatives that are banned in parts of the EU and Japan for being known carcinogens.

Azodicarbonamide – A dough conditioner that’s banned in the EU and Australia, that is also a known carcinogen and is normally used in industrial production.

The Swinging Door Between the FDA and Big Pharma

Moreover, there’s a swinging door between executive positions at government agencies like the FDA and big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna, Eli Lilly, and Bayer. This doesn’t just happen on occasion. Almost all the people who work in high government positions at the FDA and CDC were formerly employed in Big Pharma, and if they weren’t, it’s rare. They often go into Big Pharma companies after working for the FDA or CDC.

What’s more, this agency, along with the CDC are heavily funded by the very industry that they are supposed to regulate, so they’re highly compromised.

Corruption to the Core of the CDC and NIH

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH), are also corrupt to the core. The most notorious failure is the COVID crisis. From fast-tracking vaccines to telling pregnant women it was o.k. To get vaccinated and boosted several times when they had evidence in Pfizer’s 35,000-plus side effects that they wanted to hide from us for 75 years, it’s not even worth detailing their many other recent failures, because this one takes the cake. The CDC sat on data proving these vaccines were very unsafe, possibly deadly.

The NIH, under Anthony Fauci’s directorship, or one might say dictatorship, they lied to the public about vaccines protecting you from the virus, about conducting gain-of-function research to make a virus that was more deadly and spreadable, and even the origins of the virus itself.

It’s All A Lie

The FDA, CDC, NIH, and many other government agencies will lie, steal, and cheat to get the “scientific” studies that they want in front of the public or to give a drug or food a green light. They don’t work for the people. They work for the Deep State machine and corporate greed. People who try to speak against this machine are fired, or worse, un-alived.