Thomas Massie stands atop Mount Olympus to uphold what’s right in Congress. Meanwhile, the rest of Congress can’t hold Massie’s jockstrap.

Get 30% off for 1 year

This Tweet (X-post) stood out in comparison to the ridiculous corrupt attacks Democrats have launched against Donald Trump.

This was a major find.

Much of this money was spent to defend against others making claims of sexual harassment. One wonders if this was necessary before the lowlife Bill Clinton was accused of similar actions by Paula Jones, Tara Reade, and Monica Lewinsky back in the 90s.

If the federal government needs anything, it is to get destroyed over its faux ethics, conspiracies, and poor treatment of American citizens.

Of course, after calling out the usurpers, the peanut gallery decided to get its two cents in.

Get 30% off for 1 year

A faux Twitter doctor decided to blame it all on Massie.

Then Massie clapped back with this zinger.

That’s why they call him “Sassy Massie.”