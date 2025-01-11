54% Off For Massie’s 54th Birthday! Only 2 days left!

The Biden-Harris regime used “women’s choice” concerning their health as a platform for Kamala’s failed presidential campaign, and it bombed. Why? Because it’s a lie, and thinking women can look past the abortion issue to see what Democrats have really been pushing. They forced women to comply with Covid vaccine dictates as a condition of employment, and Representative, Thomas Massie, has the receipts to prove it.

Massie doesn’t believe anyone should have a Covid vaccine mandated, and that’s why he petitioned to pass a bill that would protect people trying to become U.S. citizens from having a vaccine forced upon them as a condition of their citizenship. Still, we don’t have to look far for dictates, coercion, and threats that were used to keep women’s “choice” limited when it comes to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were made in collusion with the U.S. Deep State, Department of Defense, Anthony Fauci, and other corrupt players.

The New York Times will try to twist history and tell you that no one was forced, but this is implicitly untrue. Incidentally, Pfizer told the same lie. Over 100 million American workers were told that if they didn’t get vaccinated, even pregnant mothers, they would lose their jobs. Private businesses with more than 100 employees were told that they had to force their employees to get vaccinated with toxic, deadly Covid vaccines, by the U.S. Department of Labor. Different states had their own rights, pushing back against these mandates. Yet, many people lost employment due to bullying, mandates, and the social psyop that made not getting vaccinated turn thinking people who refused into domestic terrorists.

Former CDC Director Told Pregnant Women to Get Vaxed in Face of Troubling Data

Massie has also pointed out that healthcare workers, a large majority of which are women, were forced, if not coerced, into getting Covid vaccinations to keep their jobs as well, even though the entire Covid nonsense was predicated on lies.

Should women think that they really had a “choice,” the former CDC director, Rochelle Welensky sat on data suggesting that under no circumstance should a woman who is expecting a child get vaccinated, but she promoted the vaccination of pregnant women anyway. Incidentally, the CDC recommends six vaccinations during a woman’s pregnancy now, and none of them have been proven to be safe for the mother or child. Page 67 of the Pfizer documents suggest that you shouldn’t even be around pregnant women if you’ve been vaccinated within six months.

The CDC also lied about natural immunity, said that the COVID shot would prevent others from getting the virus, and that masking up would stop the spread. It was all fabricated. The extreme Left even admitted that they wore masks for political theater, and Fauci said he made up social distancing rules out of the blue, but blamed the CDC for the six-feet-apart nonsense we were all subjected to. The CDC also told families that they shouldn’t be together in the name of Covid.

Massie Wants the Lying About Covid Vaccines to Stop

Massie says they’ve been lying about the efficacy and the toxicity of the Covid vaccines for over 18 months, and he wants it to stop.

If the Biden-Harris regime wants women to believe that the Democrats had their back as women voters, they’re sorely mistaken. Women were lied to in ways we’ve not seen in this country in decades. The social programming, and tax dollars they spent to incentive taking covid shots so that Pfizer, Moderna, Fauci, and government puppets could benefit is disgusting. So is the lie that Harris-Biden want to protect women. They don’t care about women’s health. Not their reproductive health, their choice, or their overall well-being.

If you want to verify just how damaging the forced vaccinations were to women, check out the VAERS data. It doesn’t lie. Menstrual issues, spontaneous abortion or miscarriage went up 4070%, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, immune-compromised disease, and many more side effects from the Covid shots affected women in the most egregious ways. You’d have to be an idiot to think that these corrupt Deep State puppets have any remorse for the lies they’ve told and the damage they’ve caused.