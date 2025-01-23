Liz Cheney, a Republican and spouse of Dick Cheney, has been preemptively pardoned by Donald Trump. Though most people will shrug off the news and go about their day as if nothing happened, Thomas Massie is calling for justice.

Massie took to X to express his disgust with Biden for the preemptive pardon.

Why Massie and Other Patriots are Furious About the Cheney Pardon

The irony of Biden preemptively pardoning Liz Cheney is that she incorrectly insinuated Massie’s House of Representative colleagues requested a preemptive pardon. Biden and Cheney represent the peak of hypocrisy.

Massie also noted that Cheney donated the maximum amount of money permitted under campaign finance laws to his opponent back in 2020. Cheney, a Republican, clearly has an ax to grind with Trump, Massie, and other patriots.

Cheney's dislike of Massie is attributable to his demand that Congress appear to cast votes on the CARES Act. CARES is an acronym short for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus took the form of a bill that the 116th Congress signed into law.

Cheney Should Change her Party Affiliation to Democrat

Cheney, a Republican lawmaker from Wyoming, went against the party grain when joining the January 6th investigatory committee. The breaking of ranks was a risk that ultimately failed.

Biden cleaned up Cheney’s mess with the preemptive pardon.

“We have been pardoned not for breaking the law but for upholding it.” – Cheney’s public statement with Rep. Bennie Thompson

Trump’s primary focus is on freeing liberty-lovers imprisoned for their roles in the January 6 fiasco. Though Trump might have attempted to retaliate against Cheney, that effort probably wouldn’t amount to much.

The Don has bigger fish to fry.

If Cheney were honest, she would admit she is a RINO, short for Republican in name only. Cheney hasn’t yet officially changed over to the Dems’ side yet that transition might occur in due time.

Biden Insists Cheney is the Lifeblood of Democracy

According to Biden, the members of the January 6 investigation committee are the beating heart of America’s supposedly fragile democracy.

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions.” – Biden

Granted, Trump once commented that he might prosecute his political enemies for their roles in unfairly targeting his supporters. However, Trump might have made that statement as a form of red meat for his political base.

Biden is incorrect when insinuating Trump is an authoritarian intent on usurping the democratic process. The former president was also incorrect when insisting Cheney’s supposed heroism advanced democracy.

Massie and other Republicans have consistently pointed out that Trump’s January 6 supporters exercised their right to peaceful assembly. Moreover, the gathering at the Capitol constitutes a form of free speech.