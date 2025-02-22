As Elon and his Team at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have whittled away at our national debt, Thomas Massie is calling Congress a group of mostly cowards. Why?

Maybe Massie is miffed since the Congressional Oversight Committee is supposed to raise concerns about overspending, fraud, and waste. Like the $10 million that was earmarked for male circumcision in Mozambique, or the $22M that was about to be spent on an "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova. Maybe Massie is over it when he knows, like we now do, that the Deep State has been sending money to dead people, foreign terrorist organizations, and climate change hoax organizations to launder the money Americans work 40, 60, and 80-hour weeks for.

In a recent X post, Massie says that Congress is too afraid to speak out against ridiculous spending when then they can’t stand up to lobbyists or their constituents. Massie ends his post with the famous acronym:

TANSTAAFL

This means, "There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch."

The phrase was made popular by Robert Heinlein in his 1966 novel The Moon is a Harsh Mistress. It’s an economic philosophy that points out that everything has a cost, even when it seems to be free – it isn’t.

TANSTAAFL is often used in libertarian conversations, and Massie is a true libertarian. When something seems like a “freebie,” you have to look deeper at its true cost. It might be costing you liberty, privacy, taxes, increased inflation, or some other trade-off, and you’d best be certain that’s a trade you’re willing to make.

$110 Billion in Savings and Counting WITHOUT Congress

DOGE's approach is akin to a wartime amputation without anesthesia