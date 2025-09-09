For many years, it’s been long established that Democrats are working against President Trump. At every turn, they’ve lied about him, weaponized the courts against him, and tried to have Trump unjustly removed from office.

Though what gets far less attention are the RINOs within the GOP. They run as Republicans, claiming to fight the good fight; yet when push comes to shove, these people sell out conservative causes time and time again.

This is becoming increasingly problematic, even within the current 119th Congress. Following President Trump’s decisive 2024 election victory, patriots were warned there would be more efforts to undermine him.

Not all of these efforts are coming from Democrats. Time and time again, we’ve watched Democrats and RINOs work hand in hand with one another. In many ways, RINOs are far more dangerous than their left wing counterparts.