For years, the left has been trying to rob everyday Americans of our right to bear arms. We’ve seen this through attempts to impose illegal taxes on ammunition and firearm purchases. In 2021, the Illinois Supreme Court struck down these efforts, much to the annoyance of Second Amendment haters.

The left isn’t stopping there, though. They continue to advocate for red flag laws that can easily be weaponized to strip law-abiding citizens of their constitutional rights. Then, there are blue state Democrats who have all kinds of arbitrary laws that mandate long waiting periods before purchasing a gun, mandatory home storage guidelines for firearms, and more.

As conservatives push back against measures to discourage and dismantle gun ownership, the left is now using the Justice Department to (once again) do its dirty work. Republican Sen. Thomas Massie is rightfully calling this out and explaining why it’s such a danger to Americans.

The Biden Justice Department Strikes Again

Under the Biden administration, the US Department of Justice recently announced a so-called “National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center.” This center will focus on bringing forward “valuable resources” to ensure that “threatening” individuals don’t have access to firearms.

Of course, as Massie pointed out, this is essentially a red flag center. The Justice Department might not be calling it this but at the end of the day, this new resource center stands as a tool to fortify red flag laws.

The Kentucky congressman stated via X that the DoJ’s red flag center never received congressional authorization. This means the Biden administration moved forward with it unilaterally.

Given the president’s on-the-record comments about guns, the “National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center” shouldn’t be given the benefit of the doubt. Biden has gone on the record saying “assault weapons” need to be banned.

He’s also said that putting a pistol on a brace turns ammunition into “high caliber bullets.” Let’s also not forget the president’s false claim that a bullet from a 9mm gun can blow someone’s lung out of their body.

Biden is clearly laying the groundwork for the federal government to be able to move against lawful gun owners. In the Justice Department’s announcement of the “National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center,” there was no mention of what criteria would be used to deem individuals as “threatening” or nonthreatening.

Throughout Massie’s time in office, he’s been a consistent defender of Second Amendment rights. He, like other conservatives, is bravely holding the line, doing all he can to protect law-abiding gun owners from the whims of a tyrannical president. Make no mistake, Joe Biden hates gun owners - despite being protected by Secret Service members bearing guns - and would love to dismantle our constitutional rights bit by bit.

Republicans Join Massie in Blasting DoJ’s Red Flag Center

There’s a reason why Biden didn’t try to get congressional approval for the “National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center.” He knew conservatives in the House and Senate would never support an agency that further threatens our Second Amendment rights.

Other GOP lawmakers have joined Massie in warning about the dangers of a federal red flag center. Rep. Marjorie Greene warned the new DoJ agency will be a “spy tool” to infringe upon the right to bear arms. She also noted the timing of this announcement, as the “National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center” was only greenlit after the Justice Department received new funding.

Everyday conservatives have likewise vocalized their concerns on X, citing Biden’s bad track record when it comes to respecting gun ownership and the constitutional rights of Americans.

Holding the Line Against a Tyrannical Regime

The Justice Department’s red flag center is all the more reason why America needs more lawmakers in office like Reps. Massie and Greene. While the Biden administration didn’t seek approval for this new agency, it undoubtedly will try to get various other anti-gun, anti-constitutional amendments passed.

These bills will take advantage of loopholes in existing laws, back door routes, and other gray areas to impose gun control and other dangerous measures. A Congress packed with Democrats and RINOs will not stand up to fight agencies like the federal red flag center, nor will they vote down bills that endanger individual liberties.

This November brings a pivotal opportunity for Americans to stop the Biden administration, Democrats, and RINOs in their tracks.

Voting them out and electing more principled conservatives like Massie and Greene will put an end to the left-wing dystopian agenda. An administration led by Trump - rather than Biden - would do away with the red flag center and protect every citizen’s right to bear arms.

If Democrats and RINOs keep running the show in America, the red flag center we’ve seen pop up is going to look like a cakewalk. The left won’t stop with unfairly tagging Americans as too “threatening” to own firearms. They will keep going and dismantling our rights at every turn until the United States we’ve known and loved becomes unrecognizable.