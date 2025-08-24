Trump and Massie don’t always see eye to eye, but on this point, we can all agree: mRNA shots should never have been on the market, and they shouldn’t be allowed on the market now. Here’s why. . .

The Prep Act and Covid Shots on Fast Track

While Trump may have been acting in good faith, trying to roll out a vaccine when there was a public health crisis, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) only gained lawful acceptance because it was thought that no other medications could treat COVID-19 effectively. Approvals only happened for the PREP Act along with Emergency Use Authorization (EUAs), which was granted to Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and other Big Pharma companies to act without impunity and create vaccines on warp-speed without any real oversight into their testing processes and now known side effects because Fauci, and the Deep State were allowed to bamboozle all of us into the origins of Covid.

On February 4, 2020, the HHS Secretary issued a PREP Act declaration for COVID-19, calling COVID a public health emergency. This allowed liability protections for covered countermeasures, including vaccine makers. This declaration has been amended multiple times and was extended through December 31, 2029, with the new measure deeming COVID a “credible risk for a future public health emergency.”

Emergency Authorization

This also meant that under Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), the “emergency” authorizations allowed vaccines to be used outside standard FDA approval processes.

And later Moderna’s Spikevax received full FDA approval (even for kids under 12) due to the PREP Act, and even shielded Moderna from liability.

What’s even more grotesque is that all the people who administered or uprooted the vaccines were given extended legal immunity through updates to the PREP Act, so now licensed pharmacists, healthcare providers with licenses expired within the past five years, were authorized to prescribe, dispense, or administer vaccines, provided their licenses were in good standing before expiration. Then you can add to that list of legally-protected for administering, essentially, a bioweapon, physicians, nurses, midwives, and students in healthcare training programs.

Immunity was given because they knew COVID was a lie. It was all a pretext to push their billion-dollar death trap.

Massie Reveals in Testimony: FDA and CDC Pressured to Speed Up

As Representative Massie reveals in a public hearing, the FDA and CDC cut corners to approve and promote Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Even with knowledge of horrible side effects, the FDA's top vaccine reviewers were pressured to speed up, so vax mandates could be issued.

Never once has the PREP Act been amended to revoke legal immunity even though we now know Covid was premeditated, the government was taking out patents on mRNA shots, and Fauci was purposefully creating the vaccines to create illness and death in a lab in Wuhan with gain-of-function research. All of this means that Covid was never an emergency we had to suddenly have a “cure” for. No amount of vaccines or boosters ever stopped the spread, even though they lied and told us they did, and emergency authorization should never have happened in the first place.

They Faked COVID Deaths

The CDC faked death certificates, inflated numbers, turned “flu” into Covid, and completely f’d the entire world to sell their sick shots. In some studies, 99% of “COVID” deaths were misclassified using fraudulent PCR tests, and even the maker of the PCR test admitted before he died that the PCR test is fraudulent.

mRNA Shot Side Effects

Now we know that mRNA Covid shots cause your body to create spike proteins that attack your immune system. They cause immune-system destruction, turbo cancer, brain damage, heart damage, and more.

It isn’t even a question any longer, and certainly not a conspiracy theory, that spike proteins in mRNA vaccines cause inflammation, attack healthy cells, and are essentially a foreign protein that your body does not react well to.

Why Are They Still on The Market?

Why mRNA shots are still allowed to be on the market, and why Big Pharma executives aren’t all rotting in prison, is the bigger question. Trump needs to remove these shots from the market TODAY.

Trump can beef with Massie on other topics, but this is an immutable truth, and he must act accordingly. Even if it means admitting that the fast-tracking, emergency approval of the COVID vaccines was a huge mistake.