In 2024 alone, we’ve all learned about the massive dangers of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Unfortunately, things were much worse than anyone originally expected. The problems this nation faces with these jabs goes far beyond their failure to stop coronavirus or keep subsequent symptoms contained.

Not too long ago, Pfizer’s former vice president came out and revealed that the company’s COVID vaccines were never designed to help the public. Before that, news broke that nearly two million children who receive these immunizations now suffer from heart defects.

Even folks who don’t die from these defects will suffer lifelong health challenges. In these cases, there’s no going back or undoing the harm that took place.

With the year coming to an end, even more developments have come out. This time, the public is learning that Pfizer’s COVID vaccines didn’t just engender heart defects. They also worsened symptoms in individuals who already suffer from heart complications.

What Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Know