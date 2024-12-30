When COVID vaccines rolled out, Pfizer was one of the top companies that made millions. Pfizer vaccines quickly came to market, with promises of being safe and effective for public consumption. Unfortunately, these vaccines not only did nothing to contain the virus, but they also led to millions of Americans suffering heart defects and other adverse reactions.

Because vaccine makers are immune from prosecution in this country, there’s been no accountability. While everyday people suffer the impacts of being injured from this jab, Pfizer board members and employees are continuing on with business as usual.

Not too long ago, Scott Gottlieb, a top Pfizer executive, launched an attack against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing the latter of not having accurate information about vaccines. Sadly for Gottlieb, he exposed his own ignorance about vaccines for the entire country to witness.

No One Saw This Coming

While appearing on CNBC, this Pfizer board member claimed that preservatives were removed from MMR vaccines at the behest of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) back in the early 2000s. This was one of many false assertions made by Gottlieb.

He would go on to assert that they aren't eligible for MMR vaccines until the age of two and that Pfizer doesn’t create pediatric vaccines. In actuality, children as young as one year old have gotten MMR vaccines and Pfizer does, in fact, sell pediatric vaccines for kids as young as two months, four months, six months, and one year old.

After making a string of demonstrably untrue claims about immunizations, Gottlieb told CNBC that RFK Jr. would “cost lives” due to raising concerns about certain vaccinations. However, this top Pfizer executive failed to reveal that his own company’s COVID vaccines cost countless Americans their health and lives.

On social media, Gottlieb was also slammed for spreading real disinformation which poses threats to the public. Many people on X were taken aback that a top executive of Pfizer would make such blatantly erroneous claims about medication that’s central to his industry.

Radio Silence From the Mainstream Media

The mainstream media has not once called out Scott Gottlieb for being repeatedly wrong about MMR vaccines, pediatric immunizations, or the COVID jabs that weren’t “safe and effective.” Platforms like MSNBC and ABC News have no comment whatsoever and there aren’t any think pieces being written about it in the New York Times or USA Today.

Unfortunately, Americans who raise valid concerns about vaccines aren’t extended the same courtesy. They’re immediately targeted by these same mainstream media outlets. They’re also censored by social networking sites like Instagram, Reddit, and Facebook. This goes to show that the press isn’t really interested in sharing true news. Instead, they’re more focused on upholding a certain narrative as the status quo.

What Else is Pfizer Lying About?

For a top Pfizer executive to go on air and make blatantly wrong claims about so many vaccines speaks volumes. It begs to question what else the company is misinformed about and how it’s impacting its decision-making.

Other inquiries could be made of similar companies like Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are also top vaccine distributors that brought the COVID jabs to market in a matter of months.

What’s very clear is that none of these organizations can be trusted when it comes to the health and wellness of the American people. Scott Gottlieb is only one example of a major problem that’s been festering in this country for far too long. Whether he was genuinely mistaken or maliciously lying, it doesn’t change one undeniable fact.

America’s Healthcare Industry is Beyond Saving

The healthcare system, as we know it, needs to be completely dismantled and built from the ground up. Right now, we have medical officials spreading untrue claims while the media presents these individuals as above reproach.

At the same time, Americans who suffer as a result of botched vaccinations aren’t able to sue the manufacturers of these drugs. This means that companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have absolutely no incentive to ensure their products are truly on the up and up.

Whether people live or die, the medical community will continue to make billions of dollars each year. Until this industry is rooted up and rebuilt with some reasonable checks in place, nothing is going to change.

Innocent Americans will continue to suffer as bloodless healthcare executives go on CNBC and defame people like RFK Jr. Vaccines will continue to be rolled out in shorter and shorter amounts of time, especially after COVID.

Every single patriot who’s concerned about this needs to act accordingly. This means calling your federal representatives and letting them know that enough is enough. Members of Congress should be holding hearings and demanding under oath testimonies to figure out just how corrupt these healthcare organizations really are.

What we know already is disturbing enough. Though unfortunately, history has shown that in cases like these, there’s always more lurking beneath the surface.