Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
8h

I live in Washington state, but continue to support his campaign…

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Richard's avatar
Richard
8h

I wish my elected representatives were as principled as Thomas Massie. Sadly my rep Brian Mast wore his IDF uniform in Congress, a traitor.

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