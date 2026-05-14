Screenshot/Massie campaign video

Kentucky’s Republican primary is Tuesday May 19th and as various polls have shown Thomas Massie and his Trump-endorsed, AIPAC-backed, outside billionaires-funded opponent neck and neck, forces looking to unseat Massie have began playing dirty.

There are a number of examples, but perhaps the most sensational and also implausible is the supposed “sworn statement” by a woman named Cynthia West that Massie had emotionally abused her and paid her off to remain silent.

Anyone who has known or even just watched Massie for even a short time should know this accusation sounds extremely suspicious on its face.

Massie’s campaign told Axios when asked for comment, “These last minute dirty tricks don’t merit a response. The trashy lies they’re putting out now demonstrate how desperate they are.”

Massie himself answered what he called “false and unsubstantiated allegations” in an X post on Wednesday:

‘Only Vague Assertions Without Supporting Facts’

Strange that this woman would make these claims just a week out from the election.

Steven Doan found it strange too. As a lawyer, Kentucky state representative and an ally of Massie, he thoroughly picked apart what was being presented against the congressman.

Doan said, among other things, that after listening to her twice, “I was struck by the complete absence of any specific, verifiable allegations. There were no claims of physical abuse, no harassing communications, no documented threats, and no evidence of any kind—only vague assertions without supporting facts.”

If Massie actually did something harmful or criminal shouldn’t the accuser be able to say what that is?

Doan’s analysis was extensive:

The Accuser Has a History of Making False Claims

Doan noted that (emphasis added), “Ms. West has a documented history of making false abuse allegations. Notably, during the very period she claims to have been involved with Congressman Massie, she filed sworn accusations of emotional and physical abuse against the father of her children. On October 1, 2024, she swore under oath in an affidavit to these claims.”

“However, after the court reviewed all the evidence, the allegations were dismissed in full,” he wrote.

He would also cite the fact that Massie has never even had an ethics complaint:

It also seemed that one man involved in the interview and who was promoting it had also been an opponent of Massie’s in 2024, as Community Notes was quick to tell:

If this looked and felt like slimeball tactics from neocons and AIPAC who would like nothing more than to beat one of the most America First members of Congress, some said it was exactly that:

Doan even noted of the interviewer in the video:

So there were two men involved in this that ran against Massie in the past and obviously lost?

This stinks to high heaven.

Friend and America First Massie ally, former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, might have framed it best, sharing a new poll that showed Gallrein slightly ahead of Massie:

Rep. Victoria Spartz’s office, who West was working for when her accusations against Massie allegedly happened, denied everything in an X post late Wednesday.

The post would added, “On a personal level, Rep. Spartz considers Thomas Massie to be one of the strongest supporters of women in Congress and a defender of women’s rights among her GOP colleagues…”

How desperate are Massie’s opponents going to get just days from the election? If they are willing to go this far, I wouldn’t put anything past them.

The neoconservatives who now seem to steer the Trump administration and are trying to make ‘America First’ go away, now do their worst in that effort.

Yet in the end, Thomas Massie is simply a better man than them.

And they know it.

So does Tucker Carlson.