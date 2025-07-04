Get 75% off for 1 year

True indepedence means separation of the individual from state. Upgrade your subscription with 75% to support liberty and original thinking.

In the past few decades, the government has slowly but surely begun to eliminate Americans’ rights and violate the Constitution through a series of actions that were supposed to boost our national security.



However, these measures are a massive risk for the US population, as factions of our government have been targeting domestic citizens instead of foreign threats. These acts allow the government to bypass the Constitution and spy on its population while claiming it is protecting them. The gaslighting couldn’t be stronger.



Americans can never truly be free and safe if the government has the power to pursue them in this manner. In many cases, these moves are often politically motivated to an illogical point, in which a conservative citizen is deemed one of the most common political threats.

Politicians like Rand Paul and Jim Jordan have been some of the strongest proponents of pushing back against the Espionage Act, FISA, and the Patriot Act, which all go against the Constitution.

Our government has failed on many fronts with national security, most notably the southern border, so it doesn’t have the right to make these grandiose claims. Moreover, it also does not have the right to spy on US citizens. These acts must be eliminated immediately so that we can preserve the power of the Constitution.

Abuses of the Espionage Act

The United States is full of outdated regulations that have been manipulated to destroy the rights of everyday American citizens. The Espionage Act, which allegedly helps to counter foreign spies, is one such case. Many American citizens were charged under this act in previous administrations, and sadly, the vague terminology around national defense can make both citizens and politicians vulnerable to attacks.



Rand Paul has been very vocal about how the Espionage Act has been abused since it was created.

“The Espionage Act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment.”

Rand Paul fired away at the government after the sloppy and immoral raid of Donald Trump’s house. This was clearly a politically motivated attack, which abused the Espionage Act to launch a political attack against the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.



Trump has called out the witch hunt attacks against him and noted that the FBI had no reason to raid his home.

The FBI did a very sloppy job and even tampered with evidence during the raid, confirming this was all about making Trump look bad.



If they can do this to a sitting president, whom they did everything to impeach and imprison, what more can they do to ordinary citizens without extreme wealth and power?

The federal government has no right to treat its citizens like foreign spies who pose a national security threat to the country. We should never have given these powers to the federal government, as it has enabled federal agencies to trample on the constitutional rights of the population. To make matters worse, many of these attacks are clearly politically motivated. This fact is reason enough to do away with the Espionage Act.

The Abuses of the Patriot Act

The government used the September 11th attacks as a pretext to boost the surveillance powers of intelligence and federal agencies. If they really cared about American national security, they wouldn’t be letting foreign gangs and terrorists freely enter the country through our southern border.

It is clear that the Patriot Act does not serve a relevant purpose now, and that federal agencies will continue to abuse this act until it is eliminated.

Luckily, some politicians have been fighting against the Patriot Act, which strongly violates Fourth Amendment rights. Anna Luna has recently decided to introduce legislation to get rid of this act:

“For over two decades, rogue actors within our U.S. intelligence agencies have used the Patriot Act to create the most sophisticated, unaccountable surveillance apparatus in the Western world. My legislation will strip the deep state of these tools and protect every American’s Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures.”

The current legislation provides ample room for the government to conduct illegal searches on citizens without providing them with any notice.



Sadly, the definition of a terrorist has been expanded to include “domestic terrorists”, also known as conservative Americans. Crazed politicians like Ilhan Omar have proclaimed that the greatest threat to America comes from white men. This is dangerous rhetoric that factions of our government have exploited to abuse its citizens, and there has been an obvious bias towards Republicans.





Jim Jordan has also been instrumental in exposing how federal agencies have been financially spying on US citizens. The government has had unchecked access to Americans’ financial records for far too long and has called its citizens domestic terrorists.

Financial institutions have been forced to bend their knee to the government and kiss its ring, similar to the cases where tech companies also had to comply with corrupt requests from the FBI before crooked Joe’s election victory. We need political leaders who are willing to repeal the Patriot Act and make it clear that it was a mistake to create it in the first place.



The Dangers of FISA

FISA is another corrupt measure implemented by our government, once again under the pretext of national security. The Senate passed a FISA reauthorization last year, which now subjects Americans to increased surveillance from the government, even though it is supposed to focus on foreign spies.



Trump and other politicians have bashed FISA, noting how it was used to conduct targeted attacks against American citizens, even though the requirements for doing so are supposed to be strict.



Rand Paul commented on how the new updates to FISA were even worse, and that we need to focus on balancing national security and individual freedoms.

“We cannot continue sacrificing our freedoms in the name of security. Rather than reining in FISA overreach, RISAA expands it dramatically. I urge my colleagues to support meaningful reforms that protect both national security and civil liberties.”







The overreach of FISA and other government programs created under the pretext of national security is very clear, and it is obvious that we need politicians to balance things by restoring individual liberties.





FISA will ensure that the government continues to collect private communications and data from US citizens.





As always, the government creates the threat and then claims it is the solution. The constitution is not merely a list of suggestions, but the law of the land, and efforts from Paul to slash FISA are very commendable.

Slashing Unconstitutional Programs and Exposing Hypocrisy



As Ron Paul has stated, the greatest threat that the American public faces is in DC, not across the globe.

“I am convinced that there are more threats to American liberty within the 10-mile radius of my office on Capitol Hill than there are on the rest of the globe.”

A government that was based on the Constitution wouldn’t have these unnecessary government spy programs, and it wouldn’t have an abundance of federal agencies.

Members of our government who claim these programs are necessary for security are hypocrites, who don’t truly care about our security and are willing to sacrifice our rights. At the end of the day, even if we become safer after this, we will have to live in an unjust, overpoliced society.



The Constitution is very clear about what the government can and can’t do. It’s time for us to remind our government of this fact and set clear boundaries.

Get 75% off for 1 year