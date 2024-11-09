Here in America, getting your flu shot has been consistently peddled as a necessary measure to protect public health. People are told that this immunization protects individuals and helps the community collectively fight off diseases.

Unfortunately for big pharma, many people’s experiences with the flu shot suggest otherwise. Folks who went years without getting the flu have stated they only came down with the illness after getting immunized against it. Others believe the flu shot has other adverse impacts which the medical community is being less than forthcoming about.

As it turns out, Americans were right to be concerned and question the status quo here. In fact, a recent reveal from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on X should have every single person talking and asking more questions.

No Real Results For Senior Citizens

Vaccination campaigns often assert the elderly as the greatest beneficiaries of various shots. Though when it comes to flu vaccines, the exact opposite is true.

On X, Massie shared a video clip from 2006, showing that the government knew all along about vaccines’ ineffectiveness among older folks. The individual reporting on this development is none other than investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, who publicized findings from 1980 to 2001.

In this data, Americans see that plenty of studies show that flu vaccines are little more than placebos. Behind the scenes, the federal government was aware of this, as plenty of public health officials studied these immunizations. Yet, when the cameras are rolling, the medical community continues to promote these vaccinations.

Unfortunately, the propaganda has worked for a very long time. In fact, older Americans are far more likely than their younger counterparts to get flu shots every year. Given the federal government’s knowledge regarding the ineffectiveness of these vaccinations, we also have to ask what else they might be hiding.

Adverse Side Effects From Flu Shots?