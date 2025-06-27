Screenshot/Last Week with Theo Von YouTube

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is being attacked in television and radio ads right now in his home state of Kentucky.

Why? Because the people behind the ads think you are stupid.

It’s really that simple.

This was all explained in a recent interview popular podcaster Theo Von did with Massie.

Theo and Thomas break down Omnibus Spending

Omnibus spending bills - Congress’s usual way of doing business - are the most ridiculous way of allocating spending.

Instead of voting on particular spending based on its own merits, all spending is combined into one bill. Members of Congress are asked to vote for all of it, or none of it.

With one vote.

In his interview with podcaster Theo Von this week, Massie brought up how ridiculous this process is.

Sen. Rand Paul agreed.

‘Why Not Put that Sh** on the Floor One at a Time?’

Massie told Von, “I'll tell you right now it's this is this would be 50 percent of solving the problem. It's not a silver bullet, but it's a lot of it.

“Get rid of the giant bills, okay?” Massie said. “The omnibus bills, the continuing resolutions and even the ‘Big Beautiful Bill.”

Theo posted the definition of an omnibus bill, which read:

An omnibus bill is a proposed law that covers a number of diverse or unrelated topics. Omnibus is derived from Latin and means "to, for, by, with or from everything". An omnibus bill is a single document that is accepted in a single vote by a legislature but packages together several measures into one or combines diverse subjects.

Theo said, “So it’s not even fair, because you only get one vote on the bill?”

“Correct,” Massie replied.

“Why not put that sh** on the floor one at a time,” Massie asked.

"I agree,” Von responded.

Massie continued, “And and then that way your you can go to your representative or your senators and say, ‘why did you vote for that right now?’ They can say, "well, Theo, I had to vote for it, it had a pay raise for soldiers.”

Von nodded his head in agreement.

Massie’s point stuck: Who would possibly be against a pay raise for soldiers?

Which is precisely the point of these junky and deceptive omnibus bills.

Massie went on, “They literally will put a pay raise for soldiers in every freaking bill giant bill so that if you vote against it you have to go back home and watch tv ads that say ‘he voted against a pay raise for the soldiers."

Von jumped in, “Even though he may have voted for for 90 other amazing things on the bill right?”

‘MASSIE DENIED OXYGEN TO GRANDMOTHERS’

Theo continued, “And that was the one that was one thing that was tied in there, that if you went this way, you know, it may have been like ‘oxygen for grandmothers’ right?”

Massie said, laughing, “Literally, there probably is that in there.”

Von continued, “But if you vote for ‘oxygen for grandmothers’ and you cannot they're not going to give so…”

Massie admitted, “I voted against oxygen for grandmother so many times, they can't even run that ad anymore. It doesn't even seem real.”

You can see and hear the ad now: MASSIE DENIED OXYGEN TO GRANDMOTHERS!

Of course, this is beyond absurd, but it’s how Congress passes spending.

Like Massie, Sen. Paul has been railing against omnibus spending bills for years.

It’s no surprise that the two most libertarian members of Congress outright reject this way of doing business.

‘MAGA Kentucky’s’ Disgusting and Dishonest Attacks on Massie

As this is published, a “MAGA Kentucky” PAC is running ads attacking Thomas Massie for being opposed to the “Big, Beautiful Bill” spending legislation currently in Congress.

Which includes omnibus spending. Which he just spelled out in plain English why it’s such a dishonest waste of American taxpayer dollars.

Again, the people behind the Massie attack ads are betting on Kentucky voters and MAGA supporters in general being very stupid.

As Thomas Massie, humbly and gracefully - and earnestly - continues to treat voters like they’re not.

