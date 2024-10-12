The American way of life is coming under attack from all angles. Corrupt government officials and agencies loathe our freedoms. They want to undo what our forefathers fought for and use everyday people as cattle to uphold a tyrannical regime.

A few years ago, we got a hint of just how far they’ll push. During this time, Americans were being told to stay inside, covering their faces, and maintain six feet of distance from one another. Meanwhile, government mandates forced folks to lose their livelihoods and suffer major mental health challenges.

All of this was promoted as necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus. Federal agencies like the CDC and WHO were on board with it without a thought for the adverse consequences.

What many Americans don’t realize, however, is that’s only the tip of the World Health Organization’s corruption.

They’re Coming For the US Constitution Next

Like all tyrannical forces, the WHO insists that its actions are being taken for the greater good; in this case, they’re using healthcare and public safety as excuses. Though we the people would be remiss to fall for this. The WHO doesn’t care about the good of the public, but the agency is very much interested in consolidating its own power.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie recently drew attention to this on X. Here in America, the US Constitution stands as the supreme law of the land. Unfortunately, the WHO is trying to override this via pushing for an international treaty in the event of health emergencies.

During a speech on the congressional floor, Massie drew attention to just how dangerous this is. As the Republican lawmaker explained, the US president doesn’t have the power to breach the Constitution via agreeing to new doctrines within a WHO-sanctioned global treaty.

Congress, not federal or international agencies, is responsible for approving the laws that Americans live by. Though the WHO wants to circumvent this. They’re doing it via passing an international treaty which establishes terms for nations to follow when health emergencies present themselves.

Make no mistake: this is an insidious, convoluted means of rendering the Constitution null and void. Theoretically, the WHO could slip anything into an international treaty that violates free speech, the right to assembly, and other critical liberties.

Moreover, not even the US president can agree to a treaty without first consulting the Senate. Rep. Massie pointed this out to Congress before highlighting how important it is to defend the sovereignty of US citizens.

To curtail threats to our nation’s Constitution, the Republican lawmaker has proposed a key amendment. Under Massie’s proposal, any regulation within an international treaty that America agrees to will have to go through Congress before being put into effect. This is very important, as it would ensure that our nation’s freedoms and liberties don’t get thrown by the wayside.

Sadly, it’s going to face an uphill battle from corrupt Democrats and RINOs.

The WHO Needs to Go

At this point in time, the World Health Organization poses a clear danger to life as we know it. The agency’s efforts to nullify the US Constitution under the guise of health and safety are unacceptable. It shows us that tyrannical forces will always pretend to be fighting for the greater good whilst attacking freedoms and liberties.

Under no circumstances should any US president agree to an international treaty sanctioned by the WHO. Doing so is putting every single right that our Founding Fathers fought for in jeopardy. Unfortunately, with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in charge, it’s only a matter of time before the WHO has a clear path to override our Constitution.

Only one leader can put a stop to this.

We Need President Trump More Than Ever

At the rate things are going, the United States is going down a very dangerous path that will be hard to come back from. Agencies like the WHO should never be given enough reach to come after our Constitution or the inalienable rights that it protects.

Under President Trump, the United States would soundly reject any international treaty that threatens American freedoms. We need Trump back in office to fight for our nation and ensure that we’re once again respected on the world stage.

It’s crucial to have a president that won’t succumb to the deep state and will instead stand up for what is right. November 5 is just around the corner and the time to stop Democrats is quickly running out.

If they are successful in throwing yet another White House election, it’s game over. By that point, all bets will be off and there’s no telling just how far the WHO and other corrupt agencies will go.

By electing President Trump, we the people can avert these very real threats and get our nation back on track once again. Come November 5, every single patriot must show up to the polls and help Make America Great Again.