If you were capable of traveling back through time to the 1940s/1950s, you would find America was being purged of communists. Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy publicly blacklisted celebrities, politicians and others accused of leaning to the far left.

The irony is that today’s Democratic party is tilting back toward Democratic socialism. It might not be long until America makes a full pivot to the left in the spirit of so-called equality.

Thomas Massie is Pushing for a Return to the Free Market

The political left is fond of arguing that markets do not work. There is a bit of truth to the argument yet few deny markets are efficient for the most part.

A series of recessions and housing crises fueled by uncheck immigration have caused some on the left to call for an end to our market economy. As Thomas Massie recently pointed out on X, America isn’t far away from borderline socialism.

Though markets aren’t completely fair and equitable, they solve problems. More importantly, a free market leads to innovation. Let us not forget that innovation is essential for medical industry advances and military technology that wins wars.

In the end, remaining healthy, happy and alive is all that matters. History shows countries with market-based economies achieve all three of the above-listed criteria. Massie and others are now asking Americans to make the sacrifices in the trenches to ensure we remain free.

Government Spending and Entitlement Programs Have us on the Edge of Socialism

More than 33% of all Americans receive some type of assistance from the federal government. Moreover, government spending has made up an ever-increasing percentage of the nation’s GDP extending back several decades.

“I think it’s important to have a vote on, do we want to be socialist? What does that mean, though? To me, it means size and scope of government. And we have those on the other side of the aisle who embrace socialism.” – Massie on the moving target of United States socialism

Our growing reliance on Uncle Sam is approaching that of wartime levels. The problem is that Congress has not formally declared war. We are indirectly supporting wars in Ukraine and the Middle East by proxy.

Government spending has amounted to a $35 trillion debt. Just under 40 cents on every dollar paid to the government in taxes is redirected to the interest on the national debt.

The Left Wants Total Government Dependence

Rewind back to the pandemic and Nancy Pelosi floated out the idea of putting all Americans on the government dole in the form of universal basic income (UBI). The problem with the leaders of the left floating out the “trial balloon” of UBI is that the suggestion comes before the automation of most labor.

The left wants to coast on the labor of others while collecting government paychecks. Though a form of UBI might eventually be necessary after labor automation, a dependence on government has the potential to backfire.

Instead, we should consider educating and training Americans to become a part of former President Trump’s Space Force, NASA and SpaceX. The opportunity to work on space-related projects would reduce government dependence or even eliminate it altogether for the rest of time.

Ideally, we would leave government behind on Earth and adopt a variation of Elon Musk’s anarchical utopianism on Mars or Saturn.

Thomas Massie is Calling for a Return to Self-reliance

Americans are encouraged to take a page out of the Thomas Massie playbook of self-reliance: become an inventor, build a home off the grid and grow your own food.

Massie’s ingenuity has empowered him to create a unique value offering to finance the construction of his own homestead using wood logs. It doesn’t get any more American than that.

With each passing day, more and more Americans are losing sight of the American ethos of self-reliance. An ever-increasing reliance on government is a slippery slope that has the potential to result in a loss of free speech and democracy.

Perhaps the democratization of postsecondary education combined with lower payroll taxes would encourage Americans to reclaim the spirit of self-reliance. It is the bootstrap mentality, small business ownership and love of freedom that made America great in the first place.

Put an End to American Socialism Here at Home and Abroad

Leaders like Thomas Massie, Donald Trump and Rand Paul will cut government spending, promote entrepreneurship and restore America’s identity as the land of the free.

When in doubt, look at the tale of the tape: Massie is the sole House member to have a flawless 16 for 16 voting opposition record against support for foreign wars including that in Ukraine.

What sense is there in spending our tax dollars for foreign wars? Such financial and military donations are the equivalent of international socialism.

Ideally, those tax dollars wouldn’t even exist; the money should have remained in the pockets of hardworking Americans to stimulate our domestic economy.

