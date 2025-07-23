War is pitched to Americans more than almost any other nation’s people. We’ve been told for decades that it's a necessity, but the real cost in human blood, financial debt, and moral decay is staggering.

Only a few days left for 75% off! That's only $2 a month!

Get 75% off for 1 year

The U.S. has poured trillions of our hard-earned tax dollars into conflicts abroad, often with little accountability, and as leaders ignore public opinion.

We’re committed in this newsletter to exposing the true cost of war and the forces behind it. Think of USAID and all the corruption recently found there. Then multiply that by trillions. That’s the war machine at work.

Our newsletter dives deep into the hidden truths of war spending, including what we could have achieved for Americans instead. People like Libertarian-Conservative Representative Thomas Massie, who recently penned H.Con.Res. 38, a bipartisan War Powers Resolution introduced on June 16, 2025, co-led with Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, aims to stop unauthorized U.S. military involvement with Iran and Israel.

Few Stand Against the War Mongers, Will You?

This isn’t the only war that Massie has called into question. He has also refused to support the warmongers with these actions:

In May of 2022, Rep. Massie argued against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, explaining that it exceeded annual U.S. spending on roads and bridges. He claimed the total aid to Ukraine, which had already risen to $53.9 billion at the time, was wasteful and inflationary.

In December of 2022, Rep. Massie said he wouldn’t sign a “blank check” written behind closed doors to Ukraine by refusing to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill with a line item for $45 billion going to Ukraine.

Massie criticized an April 2024 $60 billion aid package to Ukraine, criticizing it since it lacked border security provisions. He also accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of aligning with Democratic priorities, which we all know have been to spend recklessly, on war, and lining their own pockets.

Nor should you stop standing for peace.

Subscribe today to join us in demanding a government that prioritizes peace, prosperity, and you, and read on to get a glimpse of what we’ll be sharing . . .

The Financial and Human Toll of U.S. Wars

Over the past 50 years, the United States has funded an unfathomable number of conflicts, racking up trillions in debt for Americans. The Costs of War Project estimates that post-9/11 wars alone cost $8 trillion. $2.3 trillion was spent on military operations, $1.1 trillion was spent on homeland security, and another $2.2 trillion is projected for veterans’ care through 2050. Since 1975, U.S. involvement in mostly foreign wars includes:

Vietnam War (ended 1975) : $738 billion in 2024 dollars.

Persian Gulf War (1990-1991) : $102 billion.

Afghanistan (2001–2021) : $2.3 trillion, covering military operations, reconstruction, and related expenses.

Iraq (2003–2023) : $1.92–$3 trillion, with $757.8 billion in direct Defense Department spending and $59 billion for State Department and USAID efforts.

Syria (2014–2023) : Costs are often bundled with Iraq, totaling $2.89 trillion for both.

Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and Others : Approximately $355 billion for counterterrorism operations across multiple countries, including drone strikes and special operations.

Military Presence in 80+ Countries : $355 billion is spent to cover military bases and operations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Ukraine and Israel conflicts: $113 billion since 2022.

These wars, often funded through debt, add $1 trillion in interest payments alone, burdening future generations.

Human Life Sacrificed

Money aside, the human toll is even graver: 4.5–4.7 million deaths in post-9/11 war zones, including 3.6–3.8 million indirect deaths from disease and infrastructure collapse, and 38 million displaced. Veterans face lifelong scars, including unbearable PTSD, with disability claims that cost the nation $134.7 billion in 2013. When you subscribe to our newsletter you’ll understand these hidden costs and their impact on our country. Here are a few more numbers to contemplate:

Iraq war deaths are thought to be between 432,000 and 470,000 total through 2020, with these dismaying unnecessary deaths:

Civilians: Approximately 267,000–295,000 (184,000–207,000 from violence, plus indirect deaths from malnutrition, disease, and collapsed healthcare systems).

U.S. Military and Contractors: 8224 total U.S. military and contractor deaths.

Iraqi Security Forces and Insurgents: 160,000–167,000 deaths, including police, military, and opposition fighters.

Over 9.2 million Iraqis were displaced during the war as well, contributing to indirect deaths and untold hardship.

That’s just a few of our recent wars.

The U.S.-backed Israeli military operations since Oct. 7, 2023 could also lead to far higher indirect death aside from just combat deaths due to disease, injury, malnutrition, displacement, and more. This is true for every war. The death toll that’s reported never truly reflects the damage done.

What Could Just Three Years of War Spending Be Directed To Instead of Death and Destruction?

Since 2022, U.S. military spending has tallied up to more than $2.59 trillion. This doesn’t include veterans’ benefits or interest on war-related debt. Imagine what our lives in AMERICA, not Iran, Iraq, Ukraine, Afghanistan, could be like if even a fraction of America’s dollars were spent on actual Americans:

Infrastructure: The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates a $2.6 trillion infrastructure gap through 2029. Failing infrastructure costs American families around $3300 a year in higher insurance costs, car damage, and mileage expenses.

Just one year’s military budget ($916 billion in 2023) could have rebuilt crumbling roads, bridges, and airports, and created millions of jobs. Just a fraction of war spending – $62 billion could repair 43,500 structurally deficient bridges, while $100 billion could modernize public transit systems nationwide. Our roads could stop looking like they do in San Francisco, Honolulu, Boston, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, New York, and Road Island.

Support for Veterans: In 2023, 5.7 million veterans received an average of $23,505 in disability pay, costing taxpayers $134 billion. Redirecting 10% of 2023’s military budget ($91.6 billion) could have doubled this support, providing $47,000 per veteran to cover housing, healthcare, or food security.

While we’re paying for illegal immigrants to live here for free, offering them free healthcare, education, and housing, there were at least 33,000 homeless veterans in 2023. $10 billion could pay for permanent housing for all of them.

Lower Taxes: The money we spent on war in just the last three years could have funded a tax cut so that all 330 million American citizens received an additional $7,800.

Other things aside from war: $50 billion could expand broadband to 42 million Americans living in the digital divide, $30 billion could fund universal early childhood education like they do in Japan, and $20 billion could help with food insecurity for 44 million Americans. These investments in education, connectivity, and health would yield long-term economic benefits, unlike war spending that often fuels a fake and temporary economy that only benefits defense contractors like Halliburton, BlackRock, and Raytheon.

Every dollar spent on war is a dollar not invested in America’s future. My newsletter breaks down these trade-offs, exposing how war spending crowds out prosperity at home.

Join Others Who Feel Just Like You Do: They’ve Had Enough!

The $2.59 trillion spent on the military from 2022 to 2024 could have transformed American lives forever, fixing bridges, housing veterans, cutting taxes, or feeding families. Instead, it fueled conflicts abroad, often with questionable benefits to homeland security.

As fiscal conservatives, we know that you also believe this gross misappropriation of taxpayer dollars is not only unconstitutional, but it’s theft. These actions by our so-called leaders betray us and our veterans. The real costs are hidden, but you deserve the truth.

With a paid subscription to (newsletter name), you’ll get unfiltered analysis and no-bullshit commentary on war spending, its opportunity costs, and the blaring conflicts of interest—like defense contractors and influential families—that perpetuate it.

You’ll get:

In-Depth Reports : How war budgets are crafted in backrooms and with secret deals, and their true impact on your wallet.

Policy Insights : The role of lobbying and elite influence in military decisions.

Actionable Steps: How to advocate for fiscal responsibility and peace going forward.

Join the Fight for America’s Future

Together, we can demand a government that invests in you, not the war machine.

Get 75% off for 1 year