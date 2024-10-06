Imagine a world where you are allowed to keep the entirety or at least the vast majority of what you earn. Instead of using the federal government as a middleman escrow holder of your hard-earned money for future distribution, you invest it as you see fit.

Thomass Massie, Lauren Boebert and other conservatives are attempting to bring the vision detailed above to life.

The Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act

The theme of the movement to eliminate Social Security taxes is, “You earned it. You keep it.” The burden of saving for retirement should be on individual workers as opposed to the federal government.

Our current Social Security system will be insolvent in less than a decade. The money we all worked so hard for will have disappeared into the black hole of government spending. That black hole consists of endless war, pointless bureaucracy and possibly even money laundering that has not been accounted for.