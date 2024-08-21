If it seems like the United States cannot stop meddling with other countries’ affairs, it is because that is the truth. The world’s hegemon has become an international charity and also an international policeman. Representative Thomas Massie recently called for an end to all foreign aid.

Massie is Putting America First

The Kentucky congress representative took to X, posting that nearly every lobbyist for foreign nations could leave the beltway if the money pump were turned off. However, Massie’s beltway colleagues are unwilling to turn off the money spigot. Foreign lobbyists will remain entrenched in the swamp that is Washington DC until the money stops flowing.

As Massie noted, American congress members and presidents have essentially given blank checks to foreign nations in recent decades. Billions of taxpayer dollars were spent on Israel and Ukraine. In total, the United States shelled out a whopping $44 billion of foreign aid last year alone. The funds were used to respond to natural disasters and crises in 60+ nations.

To the surprise of none, Ukraine was the top recipient of United States aid in the year gone by. Moreover, Congress permitted a 6% hike in aggregate foreign aid this past year. The spike in financial generosity is important as it marks the first time in six years that foreign aid funding jumped.

What sense is there in giving billions to Ukraine and Israel for national defense when the United States is $35 trillion in the hole? Our nation’s infrastructure is weakening. Indebted college graduates are too broke to start families and buy houses.

It is time that Congress takes Massie’s advice and focuses on domestic spending including infrastructure projects and deficit reduction.

The Right Wing Calls for a Return to Nationalism Under Trump

President Joe Biden recently announced he is “adjusting” troops in the Middle East. Biden’s words are a roundabout way of saying American troops are available to defend Israel. Though Israel is the lone democracy in the Middle East it already receives enough aid from the United States. Israel receives $3+ billion of American aid per year.

The Israelis also receive sweetheart defense contracts and lucrative trade agreements with the leader of the free world. Israel should defend its own land without resorting to handouts from the taxpayers of the United States. We are already struggling to prevent a foreign invasion here in America from Mexicans crossing the southern border. It no longer make sense to aid Israel’s defense.

The antidote to our national deficit and ever-worsening global reputation is a 100% cut to all foreign aid. If Massie and fellow conservatives have their way, America will finally be prioritized over our foreign allies. Though cutting all foreign aid during a Trumpian return to nationalism might hurt diplomatic ties, those ties are nearly meaningless.

The United States has the strongest military and economy in the world. As Trump and Massie are fond of saying, the world needs America more than America needs the world.

Those still on the fence as to whether it is in our interest to go full isolationist should consider the total spent on foreign aid since WWII. Tally the money paid to foreign governments in the past 75 years and you’ll find it amounts to $3 trillion.

The money spent on Haiti, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Israel has failed to stabilize the world. World hunger has not been alleviated despite the billions of dollars handed to foreign nations.

A pivot toward isolationism would make it clear that the United States is unwilling to continue financing corrupt foreign governments. The onus would be on each nation’s residents to push for the implementation of democratic institutions. Political and social gains are much more meaningful when earned by a domestic populace. Those changes for collective benefit including democracy are more likely to prove indelible if achieved through hard-fought internal struggle.

The United States should redirect the money saved from an across-the-board foreign aid cut toward reducing the national debt. Though eliminating all foreign aid would not erase the $35 trillion debt, it would make a meaningful impact.

Advancing the Global Depopulation Agenda Abroad Instead of at Home

Most Americans are shocked to learn nearly 15% of the United States’ international development assistance was paid to support global refugees within their own borders. This percentage equates to $31 billion. Though supporting refugees is honorable, it also encourages residents of underdeveloped and developing nations to reproduce. Such positive reinforcement has incentivized third-world nations in Africa and elsewhere to ask for even more handouts through international aid.

Perhaps the United States should limit foreign aid to contraceptives and sustenance. Such a stance would encourage third-world depopulation in an effort to save the planet. Ideally, the savings would be reinvested domestically to boost our nation’s plummeting birthrate.

Inquisitive minds want to know: what sense is there churning through our domestic population while importing patriarchs from the third-world? Such an approach eventually leads right back to a patriarchy voted in through democracy.

Why not cut to the chase by promoting domestic reproduction withing our current population of hardworking taxpayers? Such a scenario is possible by putting an end to foreign aid in favor of internal investment right here in America.