Rep. Thomas Massie does not ONLY bring a “Sassy" attitude to Congress - he brings character, morals, and ethics.

He stands on principle while other Congressmen bend the knee.

He was one of only three people to not vote in favor of Mike Johnson.

Massie’s chutzpah towers over Mike Johnson's weak and pathetic willpower.

While Massie stands for fiscal responsibility, liberty, and balanced budgets - Mike Johnson pisses away America’s future.

Forget those other RINOs, let's stand up for those who will stand for us.

Massie does NOT bend the knee - to anyone.

He's had a rough year. Sadly, his beautiful wife passed away.

Yet, he is still standing in Congress, representing the American people, but most importantly, his family and friends in Kentucky.

Massie is consistent. He always votes against the swamp creatures like, Paul Ryan.

He stands with those that love liberty, like Ron Paul.

He plans to drop debt badges on all of the new Congressmen coming in in 2025.

At this point, even if he decided to steal the Delaration of Independence, I would probably join him.

What about you?

