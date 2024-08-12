The problem with Republicans is they, like their Democrat counterparts, are more concerned with image than substance. Unlike the Dems, the Republicans don’t unite, even when they have a majority, because, well, that would go against their image.

The result: We the People are governed by a pack of caricatures who bank on us not paying attention to the facts because we get caught up in an engineered congressional drama that goes on and on like a long-running soap opera.

These are the days of our lives.

It doesn't have to be this way.

J6 Theatrics

Everyone with an iota of critical thinking skills knows that the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 was nothing but theatrics. It was fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome which comes with a flair for the dramatic.

The J6 committee was relying on viewers turning in not so much to learn the truth as to be entertained. With this in mind, they hired Dan Przygoda, an Emmy-nominated producer who made his magic at Bloomberg, ABC News Nightline, and Good Morning America.

Przygoda’s job: to stage the drama for the committee’s series of televised hearings.

“Can now announce that I’m working with the [Jan. 6 Committee] on their upcoming hearings,” Przygoda tweeted in an announcement in June 2022.

Przygoda was a latecomer to the J6 gameshow. ABC News President James Goldston was hired to help with the production earlier that June. If this doesn't convince the average American Joe that mainstream media is in cahoots with progressives, then Joe is not only average but also dumb. That’s what the progressives are banking on.

But banks can be very stingy.

A Washington Post article titled, “Jan. 6 committee faces a thorny challenge: Persuading the public to care,” outlined democrat anxieties over making what amounted to a three-hour riot that happened over a year and a half earlier binge-worthy.

The J6 riot couldn’t compare to the drams of the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots that swept across the nation like flames in a tumbleweed. Rioters burned down buildings, trashed towns, and took innocent lives for weeks on end. The ruckus caused billions of dollars in damage. How was the J6 riot to compete? It’s all in the staging, or so the producers hoped.

If the BLM riots were akin to a real-life version of the recent Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the J6 riot was more like the 1924 silent film America. Godzilla is a box office hit. Few remember America.

The Post article summarized the J6 committee producers' task: “Their challenge: Making the public care deeply — and read hundreds of pages more — about an event that happened more than a year ago, and that many Americans feel they already understand.”

Staging the televised J6 hearings as must-see events was central to the committee’s strategy. Progressive members of the U.S. Congress had officially sunk to the level of MSNBC pundit-actors in an effort to make lies look like truth.

The Jailbird Blues

The scheme worked to an extent. Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, both Trump loyalists, were convicted and sentenced to 4-month prison stints for failing to comply with J6 subpoenas. Navarro and Bannon refused to play as villains in the J6 sham. Both were punished for their failure to submit to the Soviet-style politburo committee.

Never mind the fact that the J6 committee was illegitimate from the get-go.

In June, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, along with Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eric Burlison (R-MO), and others introduced a resolution to rescind the subpoenas that the now-defunct J6 committee sent to Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino. They must have known that the likelihood of establishment House Republicans unifying with them was next to nil.

“The Republican House should, by an official vote of the House, declare the subpoenas on Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro to be illegitimate and repealed,” Massie said. “If Congress does so, it will be an effective and needed repudiation of the sham January 6th committee.”

The resolution made it clear that 1) Speaker Pelosi refused to seat Republican members selected by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the subcommittee; 2) Pelosi then named RINO Never-Trumpers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to the committee; 3) The subcommittee is required to have thirteen members but it had only nine.

The resolution listed other damning facts that make it clear that the J6 committee was a farce. Innocent men were sentenced to federal prison. And yet the subpoenas have not been rescinded.

It didn’t have to be this way.

The Rand Paul Solution

If it had been left to GOP Senator Rand Paul, Navarro and Bannon would never have gone to trial and they wouldn’t have been sentenced to jail.

“Today,” Paul posted on X, “on @RealAmVoice I talked about Steve Bannon and @RealPNavarro. When Republicans took the House on Jan 1st, they should have taken over the Jan 6th committee, canceled subpoenas, and disbanded it. It was a corrupt process.”

When Republicans took the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms, they could have immediately rescinded the J6 subpoenas and then disbanded the committee. Sen. Paul told the House leadership as much.

“I told the House leadership from the very beginning,” Paul said in the interview, “that the January 6 Committee should not have been continued. Everybody on it should have been fired. They should have been replaced with Republicans the same way the Democrats did it, and not to be vindicative but to undo those subpoenas.”

That means Navarro and Bannon can blame Republicans almost as much as Democrats for having to sit in jail while their names were drug through the dirt by progressive vultures.

Paul went on to say the Republicans could have rescinded the J6 subpoenas on January 1st, when they were sworn in. They could have convened the committee one time, rescinded the subpoenas, and disbanded the committee. There was nothing in the way to stop them. So why didn’t they do it?

A majority of one is still majority so complaining about a slim majority seems like a poor excuse when it comes to innocent men sitting in prison. Sacrificing image for truth is a mark of nobility.

Too many Republicans prefer posturing over decisive action, image over truth. How’s that any different from the Democrats?

Can you say, “Uniparty”?

Will more noble Republicans like Classy Thomas Massie Rand Paul please stand up?