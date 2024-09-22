Monkeypox is back and more dangerous than ever. The seemingly unbelievable plot twist is that a controversial public figure might have played a role in the strain’s development.

That shady figure is none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci’s Department Concealed Plans to Mutate Monkeypox

When those on the political right initially accused Fauci of spearheading gain-of-function research that led to the development of COVID-19, they were considered conspiracy theorists. Some of those same individuals were also labeled lunatics when they claimed Fauci and company were behind Bird Flu and monkeypox. It appears that the Fauci watchdogs were right all along.