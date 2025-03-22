Receive exclusive Classy Thomas Massie content by upgrading your subscription!

Most Baby Boomers agree that Dwight Eisenhower was the best president of their lifetime.

What made Eisenhower so unique was his willingness to tell the truth. Eisenhower, a war veteran, conducted mass deportations similar to President Trump.

“Ike” as he was affectionately referred to, warned of America’s budding military industrial complex.

Thomas Massie and Elon Musk are in Favor of Cutting Military Spending

The world’s richest man and head of DOGE is siding with Thomas Massie on America’s excessive military spending. Musk is on the record stating the military budget should be trimmed.

The statement is ironic considering Musk has a high-level security clearance and rakes in billions from federal spending.

Musk has stated the F-35 manned fighter jets should be cut. The Tesla head is adamant that future wars will be fought by weaponized drones and robots as opposed to human beings.

In total, our nation’s military industrial complex runs a tab of a whopping $50 billion per year. Though America has enemies in the Eastern half of the world, we haven’t been attacked by another nation since Pearl Harbor.

It is only right to question why such a large percentage of our tax dollars are going to the military. Few federal lawmakers but for Massie have broached the issue as doing so alienates potential campaign donors.

Some are even going as far as calling military funding a new form of welfare. Impoverished Americans join the military for a paycheck, room, board, and college funding through the GI Bill.

The collective of America might be better off if some of those military members were replaced by weaponized robots. After all, bots don’t require food, lodging, and an education.

Redefining the Purpose of America’s Military

Uncle Sam isn’t going broke – he’s already broke. Instead of funding American bases in distant lands and bombing foreign nations, we should focus on the homeland.

The time has come to redefine the purpose and mission of our armed forces. At most, we should protect the United States and proactively combat terrorism.

Don't you agree?

