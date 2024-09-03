On June 18 in the second session of the 118th Congress, Representative Thomas Massie introduced a novel idea. Massie’s idea of eliminating taxes on tips has gained traction on the political left and the political right. The Congressman’s irreverence for convention is a testament to his political profile in courage.

Trump and Harris are on Board With Massie

Both presidential candidates support Massie’s Tax Free Tips Act of 2024. The idea, formally introduced as legislation in H.R. 8785, would amend the Internal Revenue Code established in 1986. If Massie’s idea becomes the law of the land, tips will not be subjected to taxes on employment or income.