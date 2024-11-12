The Leftist play to create reality was doomed from the get-go. Humans navigate reality; they don’t make it. The only thing the would-be gods had going for them was time, which appears to be finally running out.
They’ve run out of gas to fuel their reality-creating dream. The looming election has forced their hand, and they have nothing—unless portraying Trump as a fascist who will force women to commit Hari Kari if they even consider getting an abortion counts as a pair of deuces pulled from a stacked deck.
When CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Kommie Kamala Harris if she thinks Trump is a fascist, she responded, “Yes I do.”
At a pro-abortion rally in Texas, Kamala teamed up with the pop culture diva Beyoncé to warn women that Trump is determined to strip women of their rights.
Put another way, the Left is attempting to paint Trump as a misogynistic fascist. That's all they've got: name-calling. So much for trying to create reality. The Left is out of gas and the batteries in their green electric dream cars are hot to the point of bursting.
J6: The Facade of Facades
Kommie Kamala is a product of the Leftist machine. Everything she does is rehearsed and approved by her progressive handlers. She’s terrible at coming off as authentic. Maybe even worse than Biden’s best lawfare buddy Merrick Garland.
Garland’s the one responsible for trying to pull off one of the largest political frauds of all time—even bigger than the Russian Collusion Hoax—the infamous J6 riot. Garland has done his best to prevent reality from crushing the Leftist tale of an “insurrection” orchestrated by Donald J. Trump.
When the illegitimate House J6 Committee issued a final report pinning a litany of crimes on Trump, they included insurrection. The committee concluded that Trump obstructed an official proceeding, conspired to defraud the U.S., made a false statement, and incited an insurrection.
The charge of inciting an insurrection, they hoped, would disqualify Trump from being president again. The dream evaporated when Special Counsel Jack Smith failed to charge Trump with the crime.
Even Smith, Garland’s bulldog, realized that a charge of insurrection against Trump had about as much of a chance of winning as the WNBA champs beating the top boys high school basketball team.
That didn't stop Garland from promoting the narrative—with the unceasing cooperation of the mainstream media—that J6 was an insurrection. The achingly progressive Garland—why does it always seem like he is a ten-year-old boy about to cry at his press conferences?—gave a speech on the eve of the first anniversary of the J6 riot.
“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law,” he scolded, “whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”
Translation: All MAGA supporters are guilty of insurrection and will be dealt with accordingly. The bold statement made it imperative that Garland keep the truth about the J6 investigation under wraps as long as possible.
Rep. Thomas Massie, for one, isn’t having it.
Reality Eventually Wins—Always
Massie is vowing to hold Garland responsible for attempting to play God and create reality concerning what really happened at the J6 riot.
“AG Merrick Garland will face consequences if the DOJ is found to have interfered with the release of its Investigator General’s report on DOJ’s activities on January 6,” Massie posted on X.
Massie penned a letter that was signed by ten members of the House Judiciary Committee and sent it to Garland on Oct. 23. The letter refers to testimony by the Inspector General suggesting that confidential human sources working for the FBI were on the Capitol Grounds on J6. He also indicated that Garland’s DOJ may be slow-walking the release of the IG’s final report.
It’s now clear that the FBI had confidential human sources on Capitol grounds during the J6 riot. Tis fact is key in undermining both the federal government and the mainstream media story of what happened that fateful day.
When Massie grilled Inspector General Horowitz about the number of confidential human sources who entered the Capitol on J6, “Horowitz said the number won’t be known before the election.”
It appears Garland, Biden, and Harris don’t want the public to know what happened on J6. For what reason? Garland knows.
On June 4, 2024, Garland testified to Congress that “Inspector General Horowitz is ‘independent’ and ‘the determination of the release of Inspector General reports is up to the Inspector General.’”
“We write to remind you of your commitment,” Massie’s letter reads.
It’s probably going to take more than “reminding” for Garland to cough up the truth. And, if Trump wins the election, more than a reminder he will get.
Massie—like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ben Cline (R-VA), Chip Roy (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Barry Moore (R-AL), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Harriet Hagman (R-WY), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who all signed the letter—are realists. They will hold Garland accountable.
Leftist pretenders beware: Your house of cards is on the verge of being crushed by reality.
We must discover more about what the Feds were really doing on J6. Don’t you agree?
