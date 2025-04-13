America is on the brink of an implosion. The pause in governmental action came at one of the worst possible times.

A tiff over permitting members of Congress to vote via proxy led Speaker Johnson to cancel voting. The period of inactivity lasted an entire week.

Division Over Voting From Home

There is an emerging conflict between those who want in-person voting and those who want voting from home. Most people are aware that there is a divide between those who favor in-person voting versus mail-in voting.

The surprising twist is that the voting divide is mirrored in the halls of Congress. Some Congress members want the power to vote from the comfort of home.

The question is whether voting from home is constitutional. Many constitutional scholars insist such Congressional proxy voting is unconstitutional.

Are We Going to Save America or Not?

The nation’s lawmakers don’t share nearly the same sense of urgency as American voters. Lawmakers at the highest level of government have delayed their agenda for a full week over petty squabbling.

If Congress members were acting like actual adults, they would fast-track the agenda for change, favoring the collective benefit over personal benefit.

Instead, our elected representatives have essentially sabotaged the nation, bringing all activity to a halt until the proxy voting issue is settled.

The Crux of the Voting Issue Disagreement

The heart of the matter is whether new parents should be forced to be present in the beltway to cast votes. The House’s push to permit such remote voting for new parents survived against stiff opposition. House members chose to quash the effort to force in-person voting in the halls of Congress.

Though spending time with a newborn is necessary, serving the nation is more important. Congress members can always hire a babysitter.

Here’s what House members who defeated the effort to prevent remote voting don’t want to admit: if the collective of America fails, those newborn children will also fail.

The Democrats who voted for their self-interest instead of that of taxpayers were joined by nine Republicans.

“The outcome is disappointing. A handful of Republicans joined with all the Democrats to take down a rule — that's rarely done." – Mike Johnson, House Speaker

The vote ultimately put a pause on additional potential legislative action in the week to follow.

Speaker Johnson and Representative Thomas Massie are not giving up. The pair of conservatives has vowed to regroup and revisit the issue down the line.

Inside the Controversial Push for Proxy Voting

The voting measure was originally introduced by Representative Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) this past January. Pettersen and other Dems desire to empower new parents with the ability to designate colleagues to vote on their behalf.

Most people agree it is important for parents to spend at least a week or two with their newborn.

Pettersen and other Democrats are demanding that new parents be given a whopping 12 weeks off following their infant’s birth.

Moreover, the language of the proposal ensures the proxy voting period begins earlier in the event that a lawmaker suffers a significant medical condition.

Congress Members Have a Job to Do

Grifters in Congress work their tails off to build a reputation only to use that goodwill as a launching pad to laziness. Few but Massie and Johnson are willing to point out this painful fact.

Though it’s difficult to stomach, the unsettling truth is those elected to Congress tend to coast after winning a seat at the federal level. Lawmakers lose their drive, vote for legislation that favors soft money campaign contributors, and often start families post-election.

Ideally, candidates would already have a significant other and a family at home before running for a seat in Congress. Oftentimes, it is the golden ticket of a Congress seat that inspires election winners to start a family.

The timing of the decision to start a new relationship, marriage, or family simply could not be worse.

Those elected to Congress should be laser-focused on their work. There is nothing more important than representing taxpaying constituents.

Republicans Like Massie are Demanding Accountability

The proxy voting issue is yet another example of Democrats’ selfishness and Republicans’ obsession with personal accountability. Massie, Johnson, and other conservatives insist Congressional lawmakers should make every sacrifice necessary for taxpayers.

Those sacrifices include being present when casting votes in Congress. It’s as though Democrats like Pettersen are living in an alternate universe.

America’s founding fathers never envisioned we’d have such severe division.

The nation’s increasing fragmentation has the potential to end democracy as we know it.

In the spirit of fairness, we all owe it to ourselves and the Dems to consider Pettersen’s viewpoint. Pettersen introduced her proxy voting bill in January, a couple weeks prior to giving birth in Colorado.

She then flew back to the beltway with her newborn to cast a vote on an important budget resolution.

It is this rushed and hectic experience that inspired Pettersen to write the proxy voting legislation.

What Pettersen refuses to admit is that life happens to all of us. We all face obstacles yet we continue to do our jobs.

Perhaps Pettersen and other leftists should reconsider whether the modern demands placed on women are justifiable.

We’re asking women to wear all hats when they might be better off being full-time mothers and wives.

Voters Should Prioritize Those Who’ve Laid Roots

Ralph Nader and other singles who’ve run for public office have been criticized for their refusal to marry. Though it seems a bit unfair to favor those who are married and have children, that bias exists for a reason.

It is time that Americans renew their focus on electing potential lawmakers who have demonstrated a commitment to their community.

Laying down roots in the form of marriage and a child or several children constitutes a contribution to the collective of society.

All voters should give a slight edge to candidates who’ve made such a “social contribution”, prioritizing family-first candidates.

The alternative is to trudge forward with the messy drama detailed above.

We are essentially wasting taxpayer dollars to finance Congress members’ newly-formed families.

Those family ties should already be in place before asking Americans to vote them into federal lawmaking positions.