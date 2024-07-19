We all watched as former president Donald Trump barely missed being assassinated simply because of a bad wind call by the shooter, as two other rally-goers were seriously wounded and a young father tragically lost his life trying to protect his family from the violence. But how did this happen? How did a scrawny 20-year-old man with no training manage to outsmart the Secret Service?

As more and more questions arise, enough details have emerged to paint a not-so-flattering picture with regards to the men and women tasked with protecting Donald Trump and his supporters at the event. The public is calling for accountability, and everyone involved is saying it’s someone else’s fault.

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe told Fox News his office has received multiple threats from outraged conservatives in the days since the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Slupe’s name has been making the rounds in the media after he confirmed to multiple news agencies that a Butler Township Police officer initially tried and failed to confront Thomas Crooks on the rooftop, jumping down from the ledge after Crooks pointed his rifle at him. While we can debate all day about why he didn’t have his sidearm drawn and at the ready to close with and engage the threat, what we do know is that this could have been avoided had the officers responded sooner when multiple witnesses reported a suspicion person with a rifle “bear crawling across the roof.”

Not to mention the fact that the Secret Service counter snipers had watched Crooks using a laser range finder to estimate the distance from the building to the stage. We now know that they, along with local law enforcement, had been observing Crooks for up to 20 minutes prior to the shooting, and repeatedly failed to engage with or detain him.

“I am in charge of the Deputy Sheriffs and no other law enforcement agency,” Sheriff Slupe told Fox News, while defending the actions of his officers on the scene. “My Deputies performed their duties at their assigned areas and went above and beyond after the shooting started…to help people and assist police in clearing the nearby buildings.”

Slupe said his department wasn’t in charge of the AGR building on which the would-be assassin fired his weapon from. He explained that it also wasn’t his decision to have local law enforcement responsible for the building in question. All those decisions were made, he said, by the U.S. Secret Service after conducting the site assessment a week prior to the rally.

Secret Service sources have confirmed that local law enforcement officers were stationed inside the AGR building while Crooks was on the roof. During an interview with ABC News Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said a decision was made not to put officers on the roof because it was sloped “at its highest point.”

“And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” Cheatle said. Correct me if I’m wrong, but the roof appears to be almost flat in every picture, compared to the peaked rooftop the USSS counter snipers were perched on.

Image Credit 1Eric Lee/The New York Times

Multiple law enforcement experts have told media outlets that it is ultimately the USSS’ decision whether a particular building is included within the security perimeter. The Secret Service also makes the final call on how to secure a building that has a direct line of sight to a protectee.

Assuming the USSS wasn’t entirely incompetent during their site assessment, it should be safe to say they probably noted an elevated shooting position within 150 yards from the stage as a “point of interest.” In other words, a security risk that needed to be mitigated.

If we follow the logic of USSS Director Cheatle’s explanation that the roof was too dangerous to have officers staged there, then there should have been a plan to secure the perimeter of the building and prevent someone else from getting access to the allegedly dangerous sloped roof, if for no other reason than to avoid having them fall and hurt themselves. The fact that the officers didn’t bother to secure the very building they were staging inside of points to systemic failures in training and leadership as well. But their primary role isn’t to provide protection for public officials, that is why they need to be properly organized and coordinated by USSS.

All of this as one female USSS officer hid behind the former President, using his body and those of her colleagues actually doing their job to shield her from the threat. Followed by the same officer being entirely confused as to what to do next and struggling to holster her weapon several times. This is the result of Cheatle’s efforts to diversify the USSS, boasting that in 2021, for the first time ever, female trainees outnumbered their male peers, thanks to the agency’s new policy to “prioritize recruiting women candidates.”

Image Credit 2 USSS/secretservice.gov

So, either the USSS failed to put together an effective security plan, or local law enforcement failed to execute it. Either way, the burden of responsibility falls squarely on the USSS, which oversaw making sure their plan was followed properly by partner agencies. I can think of several career-ending offenses here. Notably, dereliction of duty, gross negligence resulting in loss of life, just to name a couple.

The only hope for reform after such a disastrous failure is to identify all the parties responsible within the USSS, hold them accountable and completely overhaul the agency from top-to-bottom. Anyone in a position of leadership should be responding to the events of this past Saturday by doing some serious soul-searching about how the Secret Service is recruiting candidates, training them and overseeing their performance.

Since Director Cheatle has made it clear she has no intention of stepping down and is willing to say anything to avert blame, it appears the problem will need to be addressed externally. But rest assured, readers, the prestigious FBI, famously known for their world-class investigative prowess in such cases as (not) locating Joseph Mifsud, never getting to the bottom of the Las Vegas shooting and conducting an ill-fated raid of Mar-a-Lago is being tasked with conducting an investigation and they will definitely not botch this as well. Maybe.

Or as US Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) put it so well, “The same bureau that investigated the Las Vegas shooting and the January 6th pipe bombs is now investigating the attempted assassination of Trump. This is also the same bureau that raided Mar-a-Lago. I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of this soon.”

Image Credit 3Bloomberg

The FBI has devolved into a bloated bureaucracy of law enforcement officers with political aspirations that outweigh their duty to the American people. It has become nothing more than a weapon to be wielded by the billionaire donors and corporate interests that run the Democrat party from behind the scenes. Perhaps it should be renamed the BlackRock & Vanguard Bureau of Investigation.

The American government, military and law enforcement have become less and less competent entities over the past two decades, reflecting the institutional rot and crumbling infrastructure they’re teetering on top of. We’ve seen it before, you know the routine: Investigate, bury the results and forget about it.

In this case, we have one group of incompetent bureaucrats investigating the incompetence of another group of bureaucrats. Forgive me if, like Representative Massie, I’m not overwhelmed with confidence that this will end with any real change.