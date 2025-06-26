Get 75% off for 1 year

For the longest time, there’s been a growing threat of government surveillance against everyday Americans.

More often than not, advocates of this surveillance have a boatload of reasons to justify it. Many claim it’s necessary for security purposes and preventative measures. Others claim if Americans have nothing to hide, we shouldn’t care about the government poking around in our business.

Over the years, variations of these arguments have emerged, yet they don’t change one simple fact: the Fourth Amendment protects we the people from unreasonable searches and seizures.

This means the government does not have the right to go searching through our private lives “just because.”

Far too often, we’ve seen tyrants use seemingly benign excuses to violate individual liberties. Historically, a lot of this tyranny comes from agencies that work for the government and are supposed to keep everyone protected.

We have many groups like this in America, one of them being the FBI. Unfortunately, new developments show the FBI may be secretly monitoring the phones of US citizens.

Illicit Spyware That We Should All Worry About

Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO Group is known for using a certain spyware called Pegasus. This allows for the remote surveillance of cell phones and is typically operated in Israel for catching cartel members and terrorists.

When US congressional candidates seek public office, some are invited by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to visit the Jewish state. At some point, this led to certain US officials learning about the use of Pegasus overseas.

